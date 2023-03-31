Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for March 31.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Christopher B. Mason, 50, of 9 Ditzer Dr., Fulton, third-degree menacing, criminal obstruction of breathing, fourth-degree criminal mischief, March 10, arraigned in CAP Court.
Joshua A. Bender, 33, of 353 White Rd., Parish, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, March 10, scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 3/24/23.
Moriah D. Watkins, 34, of 517 Seward St., Fulton, third-degree criminal trespass, March 12, scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 3/26/23.
Steven D. Pitsley, 47, of 3290 Main St., Mexico, petit larceny, March 13, scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court at a later date.
Shakir S. Boatman, 28, of 406 S. Beech St., Syracuse, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, March 13, arraigned in CAP Court.
Erin M. Becksted, 40, of 15 E. Seventh St., Oswego, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, March 14, will be arraigned in CAP Court at a later date.
Oswego City Police Department:
Paul S. Kryger Jr., 23, of 163 E. Third St., Oswego, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree harassment, March 19, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility for Oswego County CAP Court.
Robert J. McRae, 52, of 111 E. 10th St., Oswego, second-degree harassment, criminal mischief, fourth-degree criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree criminal contempt, March 20, held pending arraignment.
Dean J. Pieropan Jr., 34, of 164 E. Bridge St., Oswego, petit larceny, March 18, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 18.
Kevin M. Wing, 30, homeless, third-degree criminal trespass, March 18, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 6.
Fulton Police Department:
Shawn M. Bonner, 42, of Fulton, second-degree assault, aggravated family offense, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree criminal contempt, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child, March 16, arraigned on March 17 in Fulton City Court by Judge Hawthorne. The Oswego County District Attorney’s office recommended $2,500 cash bail and $5,000 bail bond. Bonner was released on his own recognizance by Judge Hawthorne.
State Police:
Mark K. Thomas, 51, of Altmar, petit larceny, March 17, held.
Mackenzie C. Rayder, 26, of Williamstown, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, March 18, released on own recognizance.
Sean M. Hanks, 44, of Pulaski, DWI - 1st offense, March 18, released to third party.
Monica R. Hanks, 44, of Pulaski, DWI - 1st offense, March 18, released to third party.
Christopher L. Dobbs, 43, of Altmar, second-degree promoting prison contraband, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, March 19, appearance ticket.
Dennis J. Edwards, 60, of West Monroe, DWI - 1st offense, March 19, appearance ticket.
Joshua J. Demars, 37, of Fulton, tampering with physical evidence, two counts promoting a sexual performance by a child less than 17, three counts possessing a sexual performance by a child, March 19, remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility on $2,500 cash Bail/$5,000 bond.
Stanley L. Thomason, 48, of Fulton, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, DWI - two previous convictions within 10 years, aggravated DWI, use of another vehicle without interlock, March 20, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Dylan C. Kucinski, 26, of Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, DWI - 1st offense, March 21, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Duncan M. Cole, 29, of Central Square, third-degree criminal mischief, March 22.
Dustin A. Drescher, 25, of Mallory, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, March 22, appearance ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.