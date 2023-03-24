Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for March 24.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Harold W. Janes, 32, of 31 E. Utica St., Oswego, second-degree criminal trespass, Feb. 24, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on 3/10/23.
George C. Gunn Jr., 25, of 22 Maplehurst Drive, Phoenix, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, Feb. 24, arraigned on the charge and transported to the Onondaga County PSB where he is being held on separate charges.
Wesley C. Dennison, 25, and Courtney A. Madison, 29, both of 956 Middle Rd., Oswego, three counts endangering the welfare of a child, Feb. 24, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on 3/10/23.
Stephen A. Herzog, 38, of 69 County Route 32, Hastings, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, second-degree criminal contempt, Feb. 24, arraigned in CAP Court.
Amanda R. Biondolillo, 34, of 399 US Route 11, Hastings, endangering the welfare of a child, Feb. 24, arraigned in CAP Court.
Kristy J. Buskey, 37, of 34 Rikers Beach Rd., Oswego, second-degree promoting prison contraband, Feb. 25, arraigned in CAP Court.
Sean C. Courtney, 30, of 321 Kirsch Drive, Mattydale, and Dominique A. Monahan, 22, of no known address, second-degree criminal trespass, Feb. 25, scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 3/11/23.
William J. Corcoran, 46, of 3953 State Route 104, Mexico, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Feb. 25, arraigned in CAP Court.
Kayli L. Gronau, 27, of 3841 Trolley Rd., Palmyra, endangering the welfare of a child, Feb. 25, scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 3/11/23.
Eric R. Petrie, 29, of 174 Oswego River Rd., Phoenix, second-degree criminal contempt, Feb. 26, scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 3/13/23.
Randi I. Marsden, 40, of 135 Albright Rd., New Haven, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree harassment, Feb. 27, scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 3/13/23.
Martin D. Sova, 38, of 180 E. 10th St., Oswego, second-degree criminal contempt, Feb. 28, scheduled to be arraigned on 3/9/23 in Oswego City Court.
Keith Hicks, 50, of 38 Birch Lane, Oswego, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, Feb. 28, arraigned in CAP Court.
Keith Hicks, 50, of 38 Birch Lane, Oswego, third-degree criminal trespass, Feb. 28, scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 3/14/23.
Keith Hicks, 50, of unknown address, second-degree criminal trespass, March 9, scheduled to be arraigned at a later date.
Jackie L. Weisbrod-Moore, 48, of 11 S. 7th St., Fulton, third-degree criminal trespass, Feb. 28, scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 3/13/23.
Wallace Q. Redman Jr., 46, of 34 Rathburn Rd., Granby, petit larceny, Feb. 28, scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 3/13/23.
Terri L. Tyler, 33, of 1203 County Route 3, Hannibal, second-degree criminal contempt, Feb. 28, arraigned in CAP Court.
Spencer G. Manganiello, 23, of 166 W. Fourth St., Oswego, four counts promoting a sexual performance by a child, March 2, arraigned in CAP Court.
Brian A. McCool, 38, of 3028 W. Main St., Parish, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, March 5, scheduled to be arraigned on 3/19/23 in CAP Court.
Joshua M. Furbeck, 28, of 88 Liberty St., Oswego, fourth-degree grand larceny, resisting arrest, March 6.
Michael V. Gavin, 27, of 2284 County Route 37, West Monroe, second-degree criminal contempt, March 10, arraigned in CAP Court.
Oswego City Police Department:
David J. Carroll, 47, of 345 W. Third St., Oswego, second-degree criminal contempt, March 7, held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Jose L. Coronado, 43, of 352 W. Fifth St., Oswego, second-degree harassment, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, petit larceny, March 9, held pending arraignment.
Cy To Gibson, 36, of 3955 County Route 45, Volney, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, March 8, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 23.
Amber N. Holden, 43, of 59 Junior Ave., Granby, registration suspended, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, March 7, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 16.
Kyle Joseph Lobo, 20, of 120 W. Second St., Oswego, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree burglary, March 8, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility pending arraignment.
Jhasun D. Mills, 21, of 781 County Route 16, Mexico, second-degree menacing, assault second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, March 9.
Rachael M. Allen, 37, of 38 Erie St., Oswego, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, refusal to take breath test, March 10.
Dale C. Chillson, 55, of 1252 County Route 7, Hannibal, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, petit larceny, refusal to take breath test, March 11, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 30.
Jose M. Coloncruz, 38, of 96 Hamilton St., Oswego, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, March 14, taken into custody, written three uniformed traffic tickets, and released.
Michael J. Figueredo, 46, of 63 E. Seneca St., Oswego, fourth-degree grand larceny, March 11, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 30.
Christopher J. Hemmen, 32, of 231 Syracuse Ave., Oswego, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, March 14, brought up to Oswego City Court where he was arraigned.
Danielle M. Howell, 31, of 96 Hamilton St., Oswego, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, March 12, held pending arraignment.
Brayden K. Lamby, 21, of 174 Sundown Rd., Palermo, illegal signal: less than 100 feet, no registration, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, March 10, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 23.
Anthony J. McAllister, 22, of 352 Stock Rd., Hannibal, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, March 10, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 23.
Justin G. McQuaid, 35, of 24 Birch Ln., Scriba, second-degree aggravated harassment, March 13, held awaiting arraignment.
Nicole M. Palmer, 41, of 33 Turrill St., Oswego, second-degree reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child, March 10, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 23.
O’Ryan D. Palmer, 21, of 506 S. Sixth St., Fulton, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child, assault, March 14, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility pending arraignment.
Joshua R. Patterson, 31, homeless, third-degree criminal trespass, March 10, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 23.
Elijah M. Penfield, 20, of 92 W. Schuyler St., Oswego, illegal signal: less than 100 feet, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, March 14, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 30.
Samantha A. Perez, 32, of 238 E. Eighth St., Oswego, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, March 14, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 30.
Mark David Pittsley, 50, of 7351 State Route 3, Richland, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, second-degree harassment, March 13, held pending arraignment.
Angela M. Vanburen, 37, of 42 W. Ninth St., Oswego, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, March 13, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 23.
Kevin M. Wing, 30, homeless, trespass, March 11, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 30; second-degree criminal trespass, March 14, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 30.
Patrick E. Davern, 42, of 534 Middle Rd., Scriba, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, March 15, held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Fulton Police Department:
Alton Charles Champagne, 32, of 208 Gansvoort St., Fulton, first-degree criminal sexual act, first-degree incest, endangering the welfare of a child, lewdness, March 8.
Dylan Tyrell Cooper, 26, of 258 S. Fifth St., Fulton, disorderly conduct, March 9.
Tina Marie Delaney, 33, of 316 Utica St., Fulton, second-degree aggravated harassment, March 13.
Shawn G. Dillingham Jr., 46, of 717 W. Broadway, Fulton, fourth-degree criminal mischief, March 7; third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, second-degree harassment, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, third-degree criminal tampering, March 12.
Lanette A. Hokanson, 37, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, no insurance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, March 10.
Crystina Lynn Mintonye, 23, and Richard Charles Mintonye, 20, both of 65 N. Third St., Fulton, endangering the welfare of a child, assault, March 10.
Bridget P. Monzel, 40, of 112 1/2 W. Second St. S., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, equipment violation: broken glass, no/inadequate plate lamp, March 9.
Jeffrey M. Ouderkirk, 35, of 607 Utica St., Fulton, second-degree criminal contempt, March 10.
Timothy J. Parody, 57, of 1166 County Route 3, Hannibal, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, no operable headlamps, March 11.
Darin M. Sweeney, 40, of 261 S. Seventh St., Fulton, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unsafe turn/failure to signal, March 7.
Calvin L. Waite, 47, of 323 Rochester St., Fulton, third-degree criminal trespass, March 9.
State Police:
Charles E. Martin, 38, of Adams Center, second-degree burglary, two counts first-degree criminal contempt, March 9, held.
Ryan E. Becker, 41, of Fulton, two counts fourth-degree criminal mischief, March 9, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Jeremy F. Isabell, 28, of Phoenix, third-degree assault, criminal obstruction of breathing, March 10, held.
Michelene A. Grinnell, 58, of New Haven, DWI - 1st offense, March 12, appearance ticket.
Tiffeny M. White, 32, of Redfield, third-degree criminal trespass, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, two counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, March 14, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Timothy M. Davis, 43, of Redfield, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, two counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, March 14, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Jay E. Jones, 47, of West Monroe, DWI - 1st offense, March 14, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Joseph D. Mcintyre, 24, of Phoenix, second-degree assault (intent to cause and causing physical injury to a person less than seven years old), second-degree strangulation, endangering the welfare of a child, March 14. This incident is pending investigation.
Pablo Torres, 33, of Fulton, DWI - 1st offense, March 15, held.
Harold A. Nelson, 56, of Pulaski, DWI - 1st offense, March 16, appearance ticket.
Brian D. Carr, 35, of Hastings, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Feb. 1, appearance ticket.
Christopher C. Bradish, 51, of Central Square, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Jan. 20, appearance ticket.
