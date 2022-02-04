Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Feb. 4.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
John T. Allen, 50, of 77 German Dale Dr., Granby, fourth -degree criminal obstruction of breathing, criminal mischief, Jan. 14, scheduled to appear, Oswego City Court, Jan. 27; scheduled to appear, CAP Court, Jan. 28.
Allan K. Garrett, 51, of 387 Whipple Rd., Constantia, parole warrant issued out of San Bernardino County, Calif., Jan. 20, held for arraignment in Oswego County Court.
Travis M. Swett, 44, of 94 County Route 63, Scriba, second-degree criminal trespass, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Jan. 21, appearance ticket, Oswego County CAP Court, Feb. 4.
Oswego City Police Department:
Shawn W. Chamberlin, 29, of 32 County Route 30A, Williamstown, DWI - 1st offense, speeding, Jan. 20, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
David V. Dambrosio, 54, of 7280 State Route 104, Oswego, drinking alcohol in motor vehicle on highway, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, aggravated DWI, use of other vehicle without interlock device, Jan. 20.
Jacob Thomas Loveall Sr., 25, of 24 E. Albany St., Oswego, endangering the welfare of a child, Jan. 20, released on his own recognizance with return court date, Feb. 17.
Tricia S. Boyd, 41, of 11675 State Route 13, Westdale, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, aggravated unlicensed operation, Jan. 23, turned over to the Oswego County Correctional Facility pending arraignment.
Robert L. Brown, 49, of 201 Seneca St., Fulton, failure to provide a current photograph, failure to verify address every 90 days, failure to verify address annually and failure to register within 10 days of any change to address, Jan. 21.
Bianca R. Cortazar, 19, of 20 Onondaga Cir., Oswego Town, petit larceny, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 2.
Kenneth A. Hobart Jr., 37, of 605 Ontario St., Fulton, second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, trespassing, Jan. 21, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
John Albert Kandt, 53, of 1120 County Route 53, Scriba, DWI: alcohol or drugs - 1st offense, DWI - 1st offense, refusal to take breath test, moved from lane unsafely, Jan. 22, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 3.
Tameika A. Thomas, 21, of 20 Onondaga Cir., Oswego Town, petit larceny, Jan. 23, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 2.
Tyler A. Maynes, 23, of 285 County Route 29, Oswego, second-degree criminal contempt, Jan. 25, released on his own recognizance, return court date, March 3, Oswego City Court.
David M. Gagnon, 32, of 58 Erie St., Oswego, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Jan. 26, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 17.
Fulton Police Department:
Alexander M. Beeles, 28, of 501 Seneca St., Fulton, criminal contempt, resisting arrest, no/inadequate lights (bicycle), second-degree criminal impersonation, Jan. 20.
Dale K. Butler Jr., 40, of 401 Hannibal St., Fulton, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, Jan. 17.
Justin Lawrence Carr, 35, of 101 Brackett Rd., Hannibal, second-degree aggravated harassment, Jan. 19.
Lonnie Austin Drake, 41, of 1079 County Route 8, Granby, disorderly conduct, second-degree harassment, Jan. 20.
Sarah L. Harney, 32, of 299 Kingdom Rd., Oswego, second-degree aggravated harassment, - threat by phone, Jan. 22.
Ronald H. Horn Jr., 28, of 12 Airport Rd., Granby, second-degree harassment, resisting arrest, Jan. 18.
Jason Allen Turner, 44, of 490 Maple Ave., Fulton, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unsafe turn/failure to signal, Jan. 23.
State Police:
Troy E. Lamb, 51, of Central Square, DWI - 1st offense, Jan. 21, released to 3rd party.
Michael C. Delpapa, 35, of Adams, New York, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, Jan. 21, appearance ticket.
Nicholas C. Bohne, 32, of Constantia, DWI - 1st offense, Jan. 22, appearance ticket.
Chase M. Sims, 25, of Liverpool, New York, DWI - 1st offense, Jan. 23, appearance ticket.
Hunter S. Falck, 35, of Fulton, criminal mischief, aggravated harassment, Jan. 22, held.
Henry C. Messenger, 53, of Pulaski, petit larceny, Jan. 24, appearance ticket.
Thomas E. Bartholomew, 29, of Oswego, DWI - 1st offense, Jan. 24, appearance ticket.
Alexander M. Arroway, 25, of West Monroe, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, Jan. 25, appearance ticket.
Gary E. Reynolds, 62, of West Monroe, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, Jan. 26, appearance ticket.
