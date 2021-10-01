Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Oct. 1.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Paul H. Brown, 35, of 486 Oconnor Rd., Scriba, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Sept. 10, appearance ticket, CAP Court, Sept. 24. Turned over to the Oswego County Correctional Facility staff.
Shiann Herrington, 21, of 1708 County Route 4, Palermo, third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Sept. 14, scheduled to appear, Oswego County CAP Court, Oct. 4.
Lisa Miller, 31, of 46219 Loghill Rd., Redwood, New York, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, license plate violation, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Sept. 14, scheduled to appear, CAP Court, Sept. 28.
Matthew S. Snyder, 24, of 1092 County Route 30, Williamstown, fourth-degree criminal mischief, first-degree promoting prison contraband, Sept. 14, scheduled to appear, CAP Court, Sept. 15.
Richard H. Woods, 33, of 90 Center Rd., Boylston, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, two counts license plate violation, no registration, no insurance, Sept. 13, scheduled to appear, CAP Court, Oct. 3.
Oswego City Police Department:
William J. Donnelly, 31, of 56 Liberty St., Oswego, petit larceny, possession of a hypodermic instrument, Sept. 16, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 30.
Parker Thomas Lardeo, 21, of 125 Orchard Rd., Skaneateles, disorderly conduct, Sept. 16, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 30.
Horace T. Vezzose, III, 31, of 68 W. First St., Oswego, arrested under Agriculture and Markets Law Section 26, Article 353 following an animal abuse complaint, Sept. 16, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 30.
Nelson A. Allen, 40, of 38 Birch Ln., Scriba, third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, petit larceny, Sept. 17, held and transported to CAP for arraignment.
Dale Andrea Blake, 56, of 9 NW Ninth St., Oswego, violation of local law regarding debris and junk on the property, Sept. 20, due to appear, Oswego City Court, Sept. 28.
Donti Michael Deerr, 23, of 4381 Barnes Ave., Bronx, New York, disorderly conduct, Sept. 18, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 30.
Joshua J. Jock, 37, of 240 E. 11th St., Oswego, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Sept. 19.
Denamarie Labozzetta, 46, of 15 Beech Dr., Scriba, petit larceny, Sept. 20, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 7.
William M. Player, 21, of 7 Birch Ln., Oswego, third-degree burglary, petit larceny, Sept. 17, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Jeremy M. Smith, 37, of 146 W. Cayuga St., Oswego, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree harassment, Sept. 18, held at the Oswego County Correctional Facility for CAP Court awaiting arraignment.
Robert M. Dawson, 71, of 174 E. Seventh St., Oswego, DWI - 1st offense, right of way violation: stop sign, Sept. 21, released with UTTs, return court date, Oct. 7, Oswego City Court.
Beth L. Nolan, 34, homeless, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic instrument, Sept. 22, appearance ticket, return court date, Oct. 7, Oswego City Court.
Jamie Marie Reed, 41, of 601 W. First St. S., Fulton, two counts criminal use of drug paraphenalia, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a controlled substance/narcotic, Sept. 22.
Justin D. Sova, 34, of 163 E. Third St., Oswego, second-degree harassment, resisting arrest, first-degree criminal contempt, Sept. 22, held pending arraignment in Oswego City Court.
Fulton Police Department:
Justin L. Broadwell, 22, of 622 Academy St., Fulton, no license, equipment violation: exhaust system, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Sept. 18.
Ryan Matthew Butcher, 21, of 19 W. First St. N., Fulton, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Sept. 13.
Ryan Edward Delelys, 24, of 413 Walradt St., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, speeding, Sept. 15.
Matthew K. Hutchins, 40, of 309 W. Broadway, Fulton, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Sept. 16.
Joseph David Lacy, 35, homeless, possession of a hypodermic instrument, Sept. 13.
Fredrick J. Lafave, 30, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, endangering the welfare of a child, Sept. 17.
Heather Gail Leonard-Andrews, 45, of 814 Fay St., Fulton, second-degree menacing, third degree criminal possession of a weapon, Sept. 14.
Deisaray K.D. Lovelace, 29, of 301 Erie St., Fulton, petit larceny, Sept. 16.
Jami Lynn Parry, 35, of 18 Beech Dr., Scriba, issuing a bad check, Sept. 16.
Raymond J. Sanderson, 25, of 393 Rathburn Rd., Hannibal, falsely reporting an incident, Sept. 15.
Jeremy J. Vogelsang, 23, of 850 Gilbert Mills Rd., Volney, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Sept. 17.
Daniel Max Wallace, 23, of 306 Gansvoort St., Fulton, criminal obstruction of breathing, endangering the welfare of a child, Sept. 14.
Keven J. Warner, 36, of 113 W. Fourth St. N., Fulton, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespass, Sept. 15.
State Police:
Kyle F. Liccardi, 28, of Oswego, petit larceny, Sept. 16, appearance ticket.
Cheri M. Holliday, 35, of Fulton, two counts tattooing a child less than 18, Aug. 23, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Alicia A. Klingardener, 31, of Fulton, one count tattooing a child less than 18, Sept. 16, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Stefano Perez-Arnold, 19, of Fulton, assault, endangering the welfare of a child, Sept. 17, held.
Terry J. Meagher, 50, of Camden, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, Sept. 17, appearance ticket.
Dylan F. Franklin, 35, of Camillus, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Sept. 18, appearance ticket.
Michael R. Mckune, 41, of Livingston Manor, New York, second-degree burglary, endangering the welfare of a child, Sept. 18.
John E. Mabie, 78, of Oswego, third-degree sexual abuse, endangering the welfare of a child, Sept. 17.
George J. Dryer, 69, of Fulton, petit larceny, Sept. 17, appearance ticket.
Harold T. Makley, 52, of Lacona, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Sept. 18, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Andres Perez, 29, of Oswego, second-degree criminal mischief, Sept. 18. This incident is pending investigation.
Tammie L. Wheeler, 44, of Hannibal, petit larceny, Sept. 19, appearance ticket.
Benjamin L. Dennison, 20, of Sterling, -DWI - 1st offense, Sept. 20, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Joshua A. Ryan, 24, of West Monroe, promoting a sexual performance by a child under 17, possession of a sexual performance by a child, Sept. 20. This incident is pending investigation.
David H. Williams, 43, of Palermo, second-degree menacing, endangering the welfare of a child, Sept. 20. This incident is pending investigation.
Richard W. Champion, 38, of Fulton, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, Sept. 20, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Ryan M. Munger, 32, of Fulton, third-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child, Sept. 21, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Alfred F. Damico, 62, of Hannibal, second-degree criminal trespass, Sept. 21, released on own recognizance.
Vincent J. Walcutt, 29, of Oswego, second-degree possession of a forged instrument, Sept. 22. This incident is pending investigation - with evidence.
Pamela A. Moltrup, 53, of Fulton, petit larceny, Sept. 22, appearance ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.