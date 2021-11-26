Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Nov. 26.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Joshua D. Conway, 27, of 105 Colchester Circle, Minoa, two counts seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Nov. 6, scheduled to appear in CAP Court at a later date.
Kelly J. Egan, 37, of 2 Salmon Meadow Ln., Pulaski, petit larceny, Nov. 8, scheduled to appear, CAP Court, Nov. 22.
Joshua D. Gaffey, 31, of 145 State Route 104, Williamstown, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, reckless driving, second-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, Nov. 9; third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no registration, no inspection, no insurance, no license, equipment violation - stop lights, unsafe turn/failure to signal, failure to keep right, speeding, failed to stop at stop sign, Nov. 10, arraigned in CAP Court on all charges.
Kirk B. Kinville, 30, of 376 County Route 3, Fulton, third-degree burglary, petit larceny, resisting arrest, Nov. 8, appearance ticket for resisting arrest, CAP Court, Nov. 22; then transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility to await arraignment in CAP Court on remaining charges.
Tracie A. Ormsby, 41, of 720 Ontario St., Fulton, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, circumventing interlock - operating without device, Nov. 8, scheduled to appear, City of Fulton Court, Dec. 2.
Oswego City Police Department:
Julian Michael Bruni, 32, of 183 E. Seventh St., Oswego, third-degree criminal trespass, Nov. 10, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Nov. 17.
Shakiera C. Colon, 27, of 183 E. Seventh St., Oswego, third-degree criminal trespass, Nov. 10, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Nov. 17.
Mark J. Hewitt, 51, of 200 W. First St., Oswego, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, Nov. 10, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Nov. 17.
Sean Mcaward, 20, of 9 Breuer Ave., Great Neck, New York, disorderly conduct, Nov. 13, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Dec. 2.
Lee A. Williams, 25, of 231 E. Fifth St., Oswego, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree harassment, first-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense, Nov. 15, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Ernesto E. Cedillo, 27, of 259 Syracuse Ave., Oswego, DWI - 1st offense, Nov. 17, held pending arraignment.
Tara L. Dana, 37, of 111 W. Utica St., Oswego, third-degree burglary, petit larceny, Nov. 17, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility awaiting CAP Court.
State Police:
Joseph E. Tobin, 43, of Oswego, third-degree criminal trespass, petit larceny, Nov. 11, appearance ticket.
Warren B. Turner, 36, of Central Square, petit larceny, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Nov. 12, held.
Travis J. Villnave, 28, of Syracuse, second-degree burglary, possession of burglar tools, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Nov. 13, held.
Raymond C. Gourley, 51, of Central Square, second-degree menacing, Nov. 13, appearance ticket.
Leonard A. Miller, 42, of Mexico, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, license/registration suspended, aggravated unlicensed operation, false inspection certificate, Nov. 17, appearance ticket.
