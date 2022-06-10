Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for June 10.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Jesse L. Cornell, 45, of 39 Kehoe Rd., Sandy Creek, petit larceny, resisting arrest, second-degree harassment, May 20, appearance ticket, Oswego County CAP Court, June 3.
Christel L. Ellis, 45, of 329 Maple St., Oswego, third-degree criminal trespass, petit larceny, May 23; second-degree introducing contraband into prison, May 24, appearance ticket, Oswego County CAP Court, June 10.
David W. Fox, 35, of 684 County Route 47, Redfield, second-degree criminal contempt, May 19, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Jason A. Hemingway, 35, of 632 S. Main St., Central Square, third-degree grand larceny, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree auto stripping, May 23, scheduled to appear in the Town of Hastings Court on June 20. This is an on-going investigation, other charges pending.
Victor T. Kelley, 31, and Proper, Cierra B., 25, of 10 Chinook Ln., Albion, two counts endangering the welfare of a child, May 24, appearance tickets, Oswego County CAP Court, June 7.
Rebecca A McKinney, 49, of 264 County Route 21, Hannibal, fourth-degree criminal mischief, May 20, appearance ticket, Oswego County CAP Court, June 3.
Jim A. Pitsley Jr., 43, of 2703 State Route 3, Fulton, endangering the welfare of a child, first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree attempted sexual abuse, May 26, arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court and remanded in lieu of $10,000 cash/$20,000 bond/$100,000 partially secured bond, due to appear in the Town of Volney Court on June 7.
Jerry Pizarro, 34, of 210 W. First St. S., Fulton, second-degree harassment, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, May 26, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, June 19.
Nicole L. Rivera, 36, of 29 1st Ave., Oswego, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree promoting prison contraband, May 20, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, June 6.
Vell K. Smithers, 47, of 323 Rochester St., Fulton, circumventing interlock - operating without device, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, false inspection certificate, no license, equipment violation: exhaust system, no inspection, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, May 23, arrested based on an active parole warrant and held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Michael R. Waldron, 44, of 241 Dunham Rd., Hannibal, criminal obstruction of breathing, endangering the welfare of a child, May 20, escorted to Oswego County CAP Court to be arraigned.
Ryan J. Wallis, 26, of 60 Green Rd., Mexico, criminal mischief, second-degree harassment, May 20, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on June 3.
Heather L. Watkins, 39, of 2589 State Route 104, Mexico, second-degree criminal contempt, May 24, scheduled to appear in CAP Court at a later date.
Oswego City Police Department:
David L. Besaw, 44, of 171 E. Fourth St., Oswego, resisting arrest, second-degree harassment, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, May 25, held for arraignment at CAP Court on May 26.
Raymond L. Besaw, 47, of 171 E. Fourth St., Oswego, second-degree harassment, resisting arrest, first-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense, second-degree assault, May 25, pending arraignment on May 26.
Christopher S. Collins, 52, of 105 Niagara St., Oswego, second-degree aggravated harassment, May 25, held pending arraignment.
William M. Player III, 22, homeless, petit larceny, May 25.
Ellis Singleton III, 31, homeless, fourth-degree grand larceny, petit larceny, May 25, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, June 2.
Robert L. Updegrove, 33, homeless, trespassing, May 25, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, June 16.
Adrian A. Aponte, 36, of 119 E. Ninth St., Oswego, assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, May 26, held for arraignment.
Brian J. Parrotte, 55, of 123 W. Fifth St., Oswego, third-degree falsely reporting an incident, endangering the welfare of a child, May 26, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, June 16.
Robert L. Updegrove, 33, homeless, third-degree criminal trespass, May 26, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, June 16.
Alexander P. Azzarelli, 26, homeless, Oswego Town, petit larceny, May 28, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, June 16.
Brenden Jacob Davies, 21, of 228 E. Albany St., Oswego, DWI - 1st offense, speeding, criminal mischief, failure to keep right, moved from lane unsafely, second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, driving a motor vehicle on/across a sidewalk, May 27, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, June 16.
Rhiannon J. Haines, 43, of 21 Senior Ave., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, May 28, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, June 16.
Cheyenne P. Himes, 23, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, fourth-degree criminal mischief, May 27, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, June 16.
Trevor John Jock, 31, of 1400 County Route 53, Scriba, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, May 27, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, June 16.
Joseph J. Mahalick, 34, of 1922 State Route 48, Fulton, resisting arrest, May 28, held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Dwayne A. Stroman, 20, of 109 E. Seneca St., Oswego, second-degree criminal contempt, May 29, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility pending arraignment.
Robert L. Updegrove, 33, homeless, trespassing, May 27, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, June 16.
Claudia J. Henderson, 66, of 98 W. Mohawk St., Oswego, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, June 1, arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court.
Fulton Police Department:
Alex M. Bourlier, 26, of 118 German Dale Dr., Granby, disorderly conduct, obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, May 28.
Patrick Thomas Davis, 37, of 843 Hannibal St., Granby, no insurance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no inspection, no/inadequate plate lamp, suspended registration, May 24.
April W. Dumas, 35, of 110 Oneida Village Dr., Fulton, petit larceny, May 23.
Michael Paul Glusczyk, 45, of 417 W. Third St. S., Fulton, aggravated DWI, DWI - 1st offense, traffic device violation: red, moved from lane unsafely, May 28.
Shana Lee Hall, 30, of 2676 State Route 3, Fulton, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, no inspection, equipment violation: exhaust system, May 27.
Chad K. Huber, 39, of 200 Hannibal St., Fulton, petit larceny, May 25.
Brandon R. Ouderkirk, 37, of 37 Third St., Cam, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, May 26.
Clinton E. Rowe, 36, of 323 Rochester St., Fulton, petit larceny, May 27.
Corby J. Rowe, 33, of 96 W. Oneida St., Oswego, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, May 24.
Tanya Marie Sciacca, 38, of 366 Park Ave., Fulton, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal obstruction of breathing, May 26.
Cody Michael Smith, 27, homeless, petit larceny, May 27.
Dalton C.J. Stott, 24, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, endangering the welfare of a child, fourth-degree criminal mischief, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree criminal contempt, May 29.
Sabrina M. Sushereba, 26, of 118 German Dale Dr., Granby, disorderly conduct, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, May 28.
Jennifer M. Vermette, 42, homeless, third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, May 24.
Kenneth A. Wells, 57, of 402 Worth St., Fulton, criminal obstruction of breathing, May 26.
Dawn M. Worns-Mcnitt, 51, of 23 Eldred Rd., Albion, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, seat belt violation, May 27.
State Police:
Christopher J. Reinhardt, 35, of Granby, third-degree assault, May 26, released on own recognizance.
Sean W. Moore, 36, of Syracuse, second-degree burglary, criminal mischief, May 26, released on own recognizance.
Alexander J. Ericksen, 22, of Mexico, second-degree reckless endangerment, DWI - 1st offense, reckless driving, May 28, appearance ticket.
Kirk B. Kinville, 30, of Fulton, petit larceny, May 29, appearance ticket.
Jesse J. Baye, 40, of West Monroe, DWI - 1st offense, May 30, held.
Rebecca A. Canfield, 34, of Bernhards Bay, petit larceny, May 30, appearance ticket.
Richard E. Burdick, 30, of Bernhards Bay, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, June 1, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Jody L. Snyder, 54, of Phoenix, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, June 1, appearance ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.