Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for June 24.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Luis D. Feliciano, 30, of 40 Country Ln., Hannibal, fourth-degree criminal mischief, June 9, scheduled to appear in Oswego County CAP Court on June 23.
William A. Freeman, 33, of 3211 East Ave., Central Square, second-degree aggravated harassment, June 5, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on June 19.
Jimmie J. Kolb, 38, of 1320 County Route 8, Granby, endangering the welfare of a child, June 4, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Shalana M. Richardson, 45, of 1320 County Route 8, Granby, endangering the welfare of a child, June 4, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Carrie L. Martineau, 41, of 8639 Smokey Hollow Rd., Baldwinsville, petit larceny, June 8, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on June 22.
Robert M. Mcewen, , 30, of 307 Kings Rd., Fulton, DWI - 1st offense, registration suspended, June 3, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on June 18.
Charles J. Morey, 45, of 1361 State Route 69, Williamstown, petit larceny, fourth-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree identity theft, June 8, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on June 22.
Mackenzie C. Rayder, 25, of 61 Nichols Rd., Amboy, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, June 3, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on June 22.
Rhondye H. Williams, 39, of 20 E. First St., Oswego, fugitive from justice warrant issued out of the county of Northampton, Va., June 7, remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility for 30 days in lieu of $100 cash bail, $200 secured bond or $1,000 partial secured bond, with a return court date of July 7.
Oswego City Police Department:
John Morrison Dygert, 21, of 134 E. 10 1/2 St., Oswego, second-degree criminal contempt, fourth-degree criminal mischief, June 10, held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Brian J. Lamond, 38, of 358 County Route 21, Hannibal, third-degree criminal trespass, June 9, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, June 23.
Richard O. Olsen, 41, of 1092 County Route 30, Altmar, third-degree criminal trespass, June 9, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, June 23.
Stephanie L. Doud, 31, of 24 W. First St. N., Fulton, speeding, DWI - 1st offense, moved from lane unsafely, June 12, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, June 30.
Susan E. Gardener, 30, of 61 E. Eighth St., Oswego, second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, June 13, held pending her arraignment in Oswego City Court.
Ryan R. Gigon, 32, of 74 W. Cayuga St., Oswego, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, reckless driving, June 11, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, June 23.
Felix Esquilin Hernandez, 56, of 88 Maiden Lane Rd., Scriba, petit larceny, June 13, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, June 30.
Shawn M. Moore, 45, of 20 Lathrop St., Oswego, first-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense, June 12, held and transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility pending arraignment.
Jasmine Lynn Noel, 28, of 2122 County Route 176, Volney, petit larceny, trespassing, June 11, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, June 30.
Dean J. Pieropan, 33, homeless, disorderly conduct, June 11, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, June 30.
William M. Player III, 22, homeless, third-degree criminal trespass, June 13, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, June 30.
Alisha M. Rodriguez, 33, of 40 Liberty St., Oswego, prohibited dumping, June 10, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, June 30.
Travis M. Swett, 44, of 94 County Route 63, Scriba, third-degree criminal trespass, June 13, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, June 30.
Anthony J. Prunner, 27, of 41 E. Fifth St., Oswego, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree harassment, endangering the welfare of a child, June 14, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility to await CAP Court arraignment on June 15.
Fulton Police Department:
Jacob MJ Brown, 32, of 17 N. Sixth St., Fulton, third-degree criminal trespass, June 7.
Rachael L. Butler, 34, of 311 Atlantic Ave., Fulton, second-degree harassment, June 12.
William J. Crowe, 33, of 3948 County Route 45, Volney, unsafe turn/failure to signal, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, June 9.
Tera C. Delong, 45, of 19 Hall Rd., of Oswego Town, DWI - 1st offense, operator leaving the scene of a property damage accident, June 14.
Thomas D. Demott, 47, of 301 Erie St., Fulton, petit larceny, June 10.
Susanne M. Gugula, 35, of 1820 W. Genesee Rd., Syracuse, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no insurance, no registration, no inspection, improper plates, June 9.
Isaac M. Hamilton, 29, of 221 Cayuga St., Fulton, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, improper plates, no registration, no insurance, no inspection, June 8.
Tonya L. Hansson, 33, of 146 Martville Rd., Martville, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, circumventing interlock - operating without device, June 8 and all three charges again on June 10.
David M. Hartpence, 28, of 30 S. Third St., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, June 9.
Cheyenne P. Himes, 24, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, June 11.
Deborah J. Hood, 63, of 674 Forest Ave., Fulton, petit larceny, June 8.
James R. Hull, 34, of 105 Hanley Rd., Granby, second-degree aggravated harassment, June 9.
Joshua J. Kidney, 36, of 301 Drive 16, Cleveland, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no registration, no inspection, June 10.
Tyrone A. Knight, 26, homeless, second-degree aggravated harassment, second-degree criminal contempt, June 6.
Michael R. Lavoy, 32, of 140 Riverscape Dr., Fulton, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, circumventing interlock - operating without device, June 11.
Joseph R. Munger, 54, of 557 S. First St., Fulton, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree harassment, June 12.
Samantha M. Ouderkirk, 30, of 607 Utica St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, June 7.
Rachell M. Perkins, 25, of 115 N. Sixth St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest, June 10.
Trynidi Lea Perry, 25, of 557 S. First St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, June 12.
Elijah C. Sheridan-Anders, 25, of 610 Utica St., Fulton, fourth-degree criminal mischief, June 11.
William D. Somers, 63, of 564 W. First St. S., Fulton, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, June 7.
Kory Tariq Tyler, 20, of 212 W. Third St. S., Fulton, sexual misconduct, first-degree criminal sex act, endangering the welfare of a child, June 8.
State Police:
Cameron J. Lawyer, 32, of Florence, petit larceny, June 9, appearance ticket.
Aaron R. Lolar, 36, of Watertown, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, June 10, held.
Willie P. Hordge, 32, of Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, DWI - 1st offense, June 5, held.
Yunis O. Aden, 28, of Chelsea, Mass. petit larceny, June 13. This incident is pending investigation.
Joshua D. Gaffey, 31, of Williamstown, menacing police/peace officer, burglary, criminal mischief, first-degree criminal contempt, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, June 14, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Daisie J. Houghtalen, 27, of Clay, DWI - 1st offense, June 15, appearance ticket.
Jonathan D. Sampson, 35, of Hannibal, criminal obstruction of breathing, fourth-degree criminal mischief, aggravated family offense, June 15.
Kayla L. Perrotta, 28, of Hannibal, second-degree assault, June 15.
