Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Jan. 6.
Oswego City Police Department:
Nakia Agnew, 35, of 501 S. Crouse Ave., Syracuse, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, Dec. 21, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 5.
Tiffany Lynn Cooper, 24, of 8 Coho Ln., Albion, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Dec. 20, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 5.
Michael Gardner, 70, of 113 E. Oneida St., Oswego, assault, third-degree menacing, second-degree harassment, Dec. 21.
William Dewitt Bates, 26, homeless, third-degree criminal trespass, third-degree criminal mischief, Dec. 22.
Heather M. Blondell, 35, of Oswego, third-degree criminal trespass, third-degree criminal mischief, Dec. 22, appearance ticket.
Mark A. Carter, 53, of 155 W. Seneca St., Oswego, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree criminal contempt, fourth-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, Dec. 26, held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Roye Coe, 54, of 169 Ames St., Mexico village, third-degree criminal trespass, Dec. 24.
Brandi L. Palmer, 42, of 87 E. Fourth St., Oswego, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Dec. 23, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 5.
Jeffery A. Ransom, 42, of 6590 Thompson Rd., Syracuse, second-degree criminal contempt, Dec. 22, held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Douglas R. Shetler, 36, of 17 JCA Rd., Hastings, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Dec. 27, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 12.
Rodamez A. Stackhouse, 21, of 133 Richardson Ave., Syracuse, second-degree harassment, third-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Dec. 23, held pending arraignment at the Oswego City Court.
Tommy L. Coe, 53, of 88 Maiden Ln., Oswego, third-degree criminal trespass, Dec. 28, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 12.
Shana Lee Hall, 30, of 536 County Route 3, Granby, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Dec. 28, held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court.
Robert J. McRae, 52, of 111 E. 10th St., Oswego, criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree harassment, Dec. 28, held pending arraignment in CAP Court.
Carl Aldelbert Ward, 27, of 393 Rathburn Rd., Fulton, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Dec. 28, held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court.
State Police:
Jordan E. Lavalley, 22, of Richland, second-degree criminal contempt, Dec. 22, held.
Julia M. Scaringi, 19, of Fulton, first-degree endangering an incompetent, Dec. 22, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Curtis P. Guyette, 19, of Mexico, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Dec. 25, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Hailey J. Maldonado, 20, of Phoenix, first-degree criminal contempt, Dec. 25.
Terry R. Douillet, 34, of Parish, petit larceny, Dec. 27, appearance ticket.
Crystal C. Beam, 39, of Parish, petit larceny, Dec. 27, appearance ticket.
Zachary J. Gilbert, 38, of Sandy Creek, DWI - 1st offense, Dec. 29, held.
Kim D. Maroney, 67, of Baldwinsville, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, Dec. 28, appearance ticket.
Kenneth G. McClean, 54, of Sterling, forcible touching - intimate parts, Dec. 28. This incident is pending investigation.
Brandi M. Thorpe, 33, of Oswego, second-degree criminal contempt, Dec. 28, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
