Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Sept. 9.
Fulton Police Department:
Joel E. Bieganowski, 57, of 113 Riverscape Dr., Fulton, third-degree criminal tampering, Aug. 27.
Jacob M.J. Brown, 32, of 17 N. Sixth St., Fulton, endangering the welfare of a child, Aug. 24.
David C. Dalton, 52, of 408 S. Fourth St., Fulton, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Aug. 25.
April W. Dumas, , 35, of 110 Oneida Village Dr., Fulton, petit larceny, Aug. 23.
Daniel Luke Farrands, 33, of 816 W. First St. S., Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Aug. 26.
Michael A. Haller, 33, of 502 Buffalo St., Fulton, second-degree strangulation, second-degree harassment, fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, unlawful imprisonment, Aug. 24.
Cory R. Jardin, 38, of 16457 W. Lake Rd., Oswego, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, illegal signal: parked, Aug. 25.
Jesse E. Jones, 39, of 114 W. Sixth St. N., Fulton, no license, no registration, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Aug. 27.
Bobbi Lea Kennedy, 32, of 20 W. 11th St., Granby, petit larceny, Aug. 28.
Michael S. Locke, 24, homeless, petit larceny, Aug. 22.
Matthew D. Ryerson, 32, of 130 Grant Rd., Williamstown, petit larceny, Aug. 22.
Ashleylynne Stott, 34, of 712 Oneida St., Fulton, disorderly conduct, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no inspection, resisting arrest, Aug. 28.
Dashawn Lavawn Stroud, 30, of 1066 S. Geddes St., Syracuse, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree burglary, Aug. 25.
State Police:
David S. Bartlett, 57, of Fulton, criminal obstruction of breathing, Aug. 20.
Kelly A. Ryan, 31, of Wolcott, second-degree criminal contempt, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, Aug. 27, appearance ticket.
Cody J. Parker, 30, of Sandy Creek, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, Aug. 29, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
N’dea C. Hardy, 25, of Oswego, resisting arrest, Aug. 29. This incident is pending investigation.
Leonard N. Testa, 40, of Syracuse, DWI - 1st offense, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Aug. 30, appearance ticket.
Daniel P. Atwater, 37, of Mexico, petit larceny, Aug. 30, appearance ticket.
Tyler L. Davis, 22, of Oswego, prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage, first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child, Aug. 30, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
