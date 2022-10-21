Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Oct. 21.
Oswego City Police Department:
Michaelanne Majeski, 39, of 307 Rathburn Rd., Granby, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, speeding, Sept. 14, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 29.
Peter J. Maliszewski, 50, of 417 Utica St., Fulton, third-degree criminal trespass, Sept. 23, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 6.
Margerie E. Malone, 39, of 144 E. 10th St., Oswego, torture/injure/not feed animal, Sept. 8.
Montana H. Malone, 25, of 262 Hall Rd., Oswego Town, make terroristic threat, Sept. 9, held pending arraignment in Oswego County Cap Court.
Sara Jane Manwaring, 47, of 61 Niagara St., Oswego, second-degree harassment, third-degree criminal tampering, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Sept. 18, held pending arraignment.
Mackenzie L. Mazula, 20, of 8 Brookview Ave., Delmar, violation open container ordinance and possession of alcohol under the age of 21, Sept. 10, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 25.
Taijah R. Menzies, 21, of 231 Roquette Ave., Floral Park, violation open container ordinance, Sept. 9, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 25.
Amyl Miller, 57, of 116 W. Third St., Oswego, second-degree criminal contempt, Sept. 22, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 6.
Marcus M. Miller, 39, of 57 E. Seventh St., Oswego, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failed to stop at stop sign, illegal signal: less than 100 feet, Sept. 11, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 29.
Jeffrey J. Mitchelson, 40, of 10 SW Ninth St., Oswego, third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Sept. 23, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility pending arraignment at the Oswego CAP Court.
Desmond T. Parsons, 33, P.O. Box 53, Orwell, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Sept. 4, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 15.
Joshua R. Patterson, 31, of 3529 County Route 57, Volney, second-degree criminal trespass, Sept. 14; third-degree criminal trespass, Sept. 17, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 6; trespassing, Sept. 18, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 6.
Trevor A. Puckhaber, 24, of 10717 Sisson Hwy., Eden, disorderly conduct, Sept. 10, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Sept. 29.
Mark Anthony Rand, 29, of 246 Remington St., Rochester, two counts endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree stalking, Sept. 8.
Jorge H. Delgado, 25, of 307 Rathburn Rd., Granby, third-degree criminal mischief, Oct. 6, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 20.
Brenda L. Hewitt, 59, of 91 Hamilton St., Oswego, third-degree criminal trespass, Oct. 6.
Brian M. Duck, 32, of 45 Liberty St., Oswego, second-degree aggravated harassment, Oct. 11, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility pending arraignment at the Oswego CAP Court.
Christel L. Ellis, 45, homeless, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Oct. 8, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 27.
Dylan Hudson, 28, of 68 W. First St., Oswego, false personation, Oct. 9, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 9.
Larry T. Lapage III, 29, of 232 Kingdom Rd., Volney, second-degree criminal contempt, Oct. 7.
Seven J. Littleboy-Vaikness, 22, of 256 Michigan St., Watertown, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, Oct. 9, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 20.
Sara Jane Manwaring, 47, of 61 Niagara St., Oswego, making graffiti, Oct. 7, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 20.
Joshua R. Patterson, 31, of 3529 County Route 57, Volney, two counts third-degree criminal trespass, one on Oct. 7, and the other on Oct. 10, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 27.
Anthony J. Prunner, , 28, of 41 E. Fifth St., Oswego, second-degree criminal contempt, criminal mischief, Oct. 7, held pending arraignment.
Shadia Prunner, 27, of 44 E. Seventh St., Oswego, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Oct. 7.
James M. E. Roach, 23, of 69 1/2 E. Oneida St., Oswego, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree harassment, criminal obstruction of breathing, fifth-degree arson, Oct. 9, held for future arraignment.
Jessie J. Vasquez Germain, 31, of 31 E. Sixth St., Oswego, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Oct. 10, held pending arraignment.
Lindsay R. Vickery, 33, of 133 W. Cayuga St., Oswego, DWI - 1st offense, Oct. 10, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 27.
Dale A. White Jr., 35, of 261 U.S. Route 11, Central Square, second-degree aggravated harassment, Oct. 11, held pending arraignment.
Joshua R. Patterson, 31, of 3529 County Route 57, Volney, third-degree criminal trespass, Oct. 12, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 27.
Gary Ray Rollis, 23, of 659 66 Rd., Hannibal, DWI - 1st offense, speeding, alcohol-cannabis in motor vehicle on highway, Oct. 12, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 27.
Fulton Police Department:
Wilfred J. Clark, 55, of 423 Ontario St., Fulton, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, right of way violation: person in crosswalk, Oct. 7.
Thomas D. Demott, 47, homeless, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Oct. 9.
Joshua R. Deyo, 32, of 203 Oneida St., Fulton, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Oct. 10.
John E. Dubiel, 69, of 265 W. First St. S., Fulton, second-degree harassment, first-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense, Oct. 9.
Tiffany M. Eklund, 46, homeless, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Oct. 9.
Ziemere T. King, 21, of 8589 Woodsboro Dr., Baldwinsville, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, speeding, Oct. 6.
William C. Ladue Jr., 32, of 303 Phillips St., Fulton, forcible touching, Oct. 5.
Deisaray KD Lovelace, of 323 Rochester St., Fulton, petit larceny, Oct. 4; third-degree burglary, petit larceny, Oct. 7.
Mark David Mannino, 37, of 421 Oneida St., Fulton, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Oct. 6.
Bridget P. Monzel, 39, of 16 Paradise Rd., Palermo, petit larceny, Oct. 5.
Joseph Dean Sherman, 23, of 516 Buffalo St., Fulton, no license, no headlights, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Oct. 10.
State Police:
Erica M. Holmes, 31, of Richland, petit larceny, Oct. 6, appearance ticket.
Billy D. Redden, 25, of Williamstown, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Oct. 6, held.
Cory M. Gill, 29, of Fulton, forcible touching, Oct. 10, released on own recognizance.
Brittney R. Barber, 29, of Williamstown, second-degree criminal contempt, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Oct. 11, held.
Arthur G. Pitre, 41, of Fulton, burglary, Oct. 11.
Dawn M. Woodard, 49, of Constantia, criminal mischief, Oct. 12.
Kevin J. Rothrock, 36, of Fulton, burglary, Oct. 12.
