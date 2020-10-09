Oswego County Police blotter for Oct. 9
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Kali A. Converse, 23, of 27 Potter Rd., West Monroe, two counts criminal possession of a weapon, 4th degree, Sept. 26; scheduled to appear, Town of West Monroe Court, Oct. 19.
Salomon A. Salisbury, 74, of 1996 County Route 4, Fulton, public lewdness; and endangering welfare of a child; Sept. 27; scheduled to appear, Town of Palermo Court, Oct. 5.
Rebecca Fink, 34, of 109 E. Fourth St., Oswego, bench warrant, Sept. 22; released on own reconnaissance, due back in Oswego City Court, Sept. 24.
Brian R. Russell, 39, of 322 Main St., Binghamton, failure to wear a personal floatation device in designated area, Sept. 21; appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 27.
Miranda B. Parsons, 29, of 20 E. Van Buren St., Oswego, petit larceny, Sept. 23; appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 8.
Brandon E. Lane, 29, of 2657 State Route 3, Fulton, disorderly conduct; criminal possession of a hypodermic needle; and public intoxication (drugs), Sept. 24; appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 6.
Jamie L. Darby, 35, of 2818 County Route 57, Fulton, criminal trespass, 3rd degree, Sept. 24; return court date, Oct. 15, Oswego City Court.
Yvonne L. Degroff, 29, of 150 1/2 E. 3rd St., Oswego, disorderly conduct, Sept. 24; appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 6.
Kyle F. Liccardi, 27, of 213 Duer St., Oswego, driving while ability impaired (drugs); and unlawful possession of marijuana, Sept. 24; appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 6.
Michael L. Johnson, 28, of 25 SW 9th St., Oswego, disorderly conduct; and obstruction of governmental administration, Sept. 25; appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 8.
Autumn Dashnau, 26, of 827 Emery St., Fulton, criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree, Sept. 25; held pending arraignment in Fulton City Court later that evening.
Rita Orta, 32, of 198 E. Albany St., Oswego, obstruction of governmental administration, Sept. 26; appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 8.
Oswego City Police Department:
Daniel B. Rosario, 48, of 192 E. Second St., Oswego, arrest warrant for criminal mischief, 4th degree; harassment, 2nd degree, Sept. 21; held for CAP court later that morning.
Fred L. Craig, 66, of 32 W. Second St., Oswego, criminal possession of a controlled substance, 5th degree; and tampering with physical evidence, Sept. 21; remanded to Oswego County Correctional Facility on a subsequent parole warrant.
Victoria M. Conzone, 25, of 63 E. Utica St., Oswego, disorderly conduct, Sept. 26; appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 13.
Thomas Allen, 23, of 1559 County Route 1, Oswego, open container, Sept. 26; appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 8.
Dustin J. Perry, 22, of 56 W. Third St., Oswego, arrest warrant, Sept. 26; held pending arraignment.
Marcos S. Guzman, 26, of 127 W. Seventh St., Oswego, criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree; criminal possession of a controlled substance, 4th degree; three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th degree; and driving while intoxicated by drugs, Sept 26; held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court on Sept. 27.
Brooke A. Thompson, 24, of 801 County Route 29, Oswego, driving while intoxicated; aggravated unlicensed operation, 1st degree; and multiple other traffic violations, Sept. 26; held pending arraignment in the Oswego CAP Court on Sept. 27.
Anthony Buckner, 40, of 198 E. Albany St., Oswego, obstruction of governmental administration; and disorderly conduct, Sept. 26; appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 8.
Michael A. Middleton, 22, of 147 E. Bridge St., Oswego, disorderly conduct, Sept. 26; appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 13.
Joseph D. Lacy, 34, of 18 W. Bridge St., Oswego, arrest warrant, Sept. 27; held pending arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court.
Jason Clark, 45, of 309 W. Broadway St., Fulton, bench warrant, Sept. 27; arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court.
Ronald J. Mitchelson, 34, of 175 Syracuse Ave., Oswego, driving while intoxicated, Sept. 27; released, return court date, Oct. 8.
Robert L. Bort, 28, of 305 Oak St., Fulton, disorderly conduct, Sept. 27.
Daniel V. Craig, 28, of 32 W. Second St., Oswego, criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th degree; criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree; and criminal possession of marijuana, 2nd degree, Sept. 26; held pending arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court, Sept. 27.
Jason W. Clark, 45, of 40 E. Tenth 1/2 St., Oswego, bench warrant, Sept. 27; arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court.
Fulton Police Department:
Tiffany M. Royce, 28, of 461 W. First St. S., Fulton, arrest warrant, Sept. 21.
Leo N. Toby Jr., 39, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, bench warrant, Sept. 23.
James G. Joliffe, 44, of 324 W. Broadway, Fulton, felony bench warrant, Sept. 23.
Amber N. Fuller, 23, of 707 Emery St., Fulton, bench warrant, Sept. 25.
Jessica M. Faxon, 35, of 7 N. Seventh St., Fulton, arrest warrant, Sept. 25.
Jonathan M. Douglas, 29, of 1053 Sterling Station Rd., Sterling, outside agency warrant, Sept. 25.
NY State Police:
Chad R. Gerould, 40, Hilton, circumvent interlock, operating without device, Sept. 18; appearance ticket.
Scott A. Wells, 22, of Fulton, criminal possession of stolen property, 3rd degree; aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, 3rd degree, Sept. 25; held. This incident is pending investigation.
Michael F. Gridley, 43, of Martville, unlawful imprisonment, 2nd degree; endangering the welfare of an incompetent, 1st degree, Sept. 25.
John R. Fehrman, 30, of Cleveland, DWI, 1st offense, Sept. 27; appearance ticket.
Joshua R. Porter, 30, of Lacona, reckless endangerment, 2nd degree; criminal mischief, 2nd degree; resisting arrest, Sept. 27; held.
John S. Hartranft, 56, of Hannibal, assault, 3rd degree; endangering the welfare of a child, Sept. 27; held.
Carleto M. Mesa, 22, of Syracuse, aggravated unlicensed operation, 2nd degree, Sept. 24; appearance ticket.
Graham T. Jarrell, 35, of Ridgely, New York, criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th degree; DWI, 1st offense, Sept. 29; appearance ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.