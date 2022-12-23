Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Dec. 23
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Lee Cooper, 42, of Sandy Creek, first-degree rape, two counts first-degree sexual abuse, Dec. 14, arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court and remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 cash or $50,000 bond. This incident is still under investigation.
Oswego City Police Department:
Ryan Michael Delaney, 28, of 158 N. Seventh St., Fulton, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Dec. 10.
Michael A. Depaolo Jr., 37, homeless, second-degree harassment, third-degree menacing, Dec. 9, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility pending arraignment at the Oswego CAP Court.
Kenneth C. Ferris, 51, of 133 E. Seneca St., Oswego, second-degree criminal trespass, Dec. 10, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 5, 2023.
Nathaniel J. Flynn, 32, of 6725 Wolcott St., Red Creek, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Dec. 12, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 5, 2023.
Darian Ivory James, 23, of 268 Syracuse Ave., Oswego, first-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense, Dec. 10, held at the Oswego County Correctional Facility for CAP Court.
Brittainy A. Parker, 30, of 88 Maiden Ln., Scriba, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Dec. 9, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 5, 2023.
Jeffery A. Ransom, 42, of 6590 Thompson Rd., Syracuse, second-degree criminal contempt, Dec. 13, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 5, 2023.
Kenneth L. Rice, 44, of 106 W. Pleasant Ave., Syracuse, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Dec. 12, appearance ticket, Fulton City Court, Dec. 29.
Robert E. Rigdon, 48, homeless, second-degree criminal trespass, Dec. 10, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 5, 2023.
Erica M. Rodrigues, 35, of 92 E. Eighth St., Oswego, second-degree criminal contempt, Dec. 11, held for arraignment at CAP court.
Nathen Edward Smith, 23, of 2882 County Route 57 , Volney, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, Dec. 11, held at the Oswego County Correctional Facility for CAP Court.
Joshua J. Vela Zquez, 27, of 29 E. Seventh St., Oswego, second-degree harassment, endangering the welfare of a child, Dec. 11, held for arraignment at Oswego County CAP Court.
Bryon T. Wallace, 33, homeless, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Dec. 10.
Elijah Jones Winkler, 33, homeless, second-degree criminal trespass, Dec. 10.
Roye Coe, 54, of 176 W. Fifth St., Oswego, third-degree criminal trespass, Dec. 14, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 5, 2023.
Tamarow A. Szlamczynski, 24, of 260 Park St., Fulton, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, Dec. 14, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 5, 2023.
Phillip J. Whitney, 38, of 177 E. Second St., Oswego, endangering the welfare of a child, Dec. 14, held pending arraignment.
Fulton Police Department:
Gilbert R. Coffey, 54, of 39 Churchill Rd., Oswego, second-degree criminal sex act, third-degree sexual abuse, second-degree rape, Dec. 9.
Robert Leo Deyo, 48, of 1107 County Rt. 3, Hannibal, second-degree aggravated harassment, Dec. 7.
Loretta L. Leonard, 31, of 502 Buffalo St., Fulton, disorderly conduct, Dec. 12.
Nicholas Raymond Perry, 28, of 620 Cayuga St., Fulton, third-degree criminal trespass, Dec. 11.
Ashley Lynne Stott, 34, of 712 Oneida St., Fulton, no insurance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Dec. 10.
Gen E. Watson, 47, of 207 Seneca St., Fulton, second-degree criminal sex act, third-degree sexual abuse, second-degree incest, Dec. 9.
State Police:
Jared J. Martin, 25, of Felts Mills, aggravated unlicensed operation, Dec. 10, appearance ticket.
Sarah L. Harney, 33, of Oswego, second-degree aggravated harassment, Dec. 10.
Eric W. Oneill, 57, of North Syracuse, DWI - 1st offense, Dec. 10, appearance ticket.
Randy M. Fuller, 41, of Phoenix, second-degree bail jumping, Dec. 11.
Zachary R. Hanlon, 25, of North Syracuse, DWI - 1st offense, Dec. 13, appearance ticket.
Hailey J. Maldonado, 19, of Phoenix, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Dec. 13. This incident is pending investigation.
Charles E. Martin, 38, of Adams, criminal obstruction of breathing, first-degree criminal contempt, Dec. 14, held.
Brian K. Wing, 32, of Lacona, second-degree aggravated harassment, Dec. 14, held.
Frank H. Hamilton, 42, of Pulaski, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Dec. 14, held.
Katie R. Kurmis, 23, of Ticonderoga, third-degree grand larceny, Dec. 14, held. This incident is pending investigation - with evidence.
