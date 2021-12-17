Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Dec. 17.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Francis T. Arnold, 29, of 263 W. Fourth St. N., Fulton, petit larceny, Dec. 1, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on Dec. 15.
Andrew L. Brokhoff, 55, of 91 County Route 39, Redfield, criminal mischief, fourth-degree criminal mischief, two counts criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree harassment, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, Nov. 30, scheduled to answer to the charges in Oswego County CAP Court on Dec. 14.
Justin L. Carr, 34, of 101 Brackett Rd., Hannibal, petit larceny, first-degree possession of a forged instrument, criminal mischief, Dec. 1, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on Dec. 16.
David F. Diefenbacher, 65, of 676 Peat Bed Rd., Hannibal, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no inspection, circumventing interlock device, Nov. 28, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on Dec. 12.
Tyler M. Fayette, 28, of 52 Hong Kong Rd., Albion, second-degree criminal contempt, Dec. 2, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Christopher M. Fountaine, 44, of 257 Furmin St., Syracuse, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, Nov. 24, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on Dec. 8.
Mark J. Hewitt, 51, of 34 Rikers Beach Rd., Scriba, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child, Nov. 19, scheduled to appear in Oswego County CAP Court on Dec. 3.
Shannon M. Higgins, 31, of 3604 Court St., Syracuse, petit larceny, Dec. 1, appearance ticket returnable to Oswego County CAP Court on Dec. 15.
Donald A. Lamb, 36, of 16 Cherry St., Phoenix, petit larceny, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Nov. 29, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on Dec. 13.
Michael E. Reite, 34, of 868 County Route 35, New Haven, second-degree criminal contempt, second-degree menacing, first-degree harassment, two counts fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Nov. 21, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Jennifer L. Stander, 47, of 1108 Meadowview Dr., Central Square, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Nov. 19, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on Dec. 3.
Keisha M. Stoutenger, 25, of 9 Larkin Rd., New Haven, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Nov. 20, appearance ticket returnable to Oswego County CAP Court on Dec. 3.
Oswego City Police Department:
Justin Lawrence Carr, 34, of 101 Brackett Rd., Hannibal, petit larceny, Dec. 3, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Dec. 23.
Tiffany J. Furlong, 32, of 36 E. Albany St., Oswego, petit larceny, Dec. 4, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Dec. 16.
Steven M. Madison, 29, of 1864 County Route 1, Scriba, DWI - 1st offense, Dec. 4, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Dec. 16.
Patricia A. Sweeting, 50, of 92 Hamilton St., Oswego, petit larceny, Dec. 6, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 6, 2022.
Austin M. Woolworth, 21, of 512 Cayuga St., Fulton, DWI - 1st offense, Dec. 5, released with UTTs and a return court date of Dec. 23.
Kristy A. Shortslef, 42, homeless, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, improper right turn, Dec. 7, released on scene with a return court date of Dec. 23 in Oswego City Court.
Eric J. Walker, 36, of 1942 County Route 26, Parish, petit larceny, Dec. 7, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 6, 2022.
Dalton Joseph Crouch, 31, of 677 County Route 85, Granby, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Dec. 8, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 6, 2022.
Joseph J. Mahalick,, 33, of 1922 State Route 48, Fulton, fourth-degree grand larceny, Dec. 8, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Jan. 6, 2022.
Shane M. Merritt, 30, of 739 County Route 35, Palermo, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Dec. 7, issued a UTT with a return court date of Jan. 6, 2022.
Fulton Police Department:
Joshua A. Baez-Arnold, 34, of 42 Senior Ave., Granby, second-degree criminal impersonation, Nov. 19.
Justin Lawrence Carr, 34, of 101 Brackett Rd., Hannibal, no/insufficient tail lamps, speeding, failed to stop at stop sign, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no inspection, no insurance, reckless driving, DWI- 1st offense, refusal to take breath test, third degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, second degree reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, license plate violation, Nov. 17.
Damien R. Carvey, 37, of 265 W. First St. S., Fulton, second-degree criminal contempt, Nov. 21.
Michael N. Digregorio, 24, of 70 Kings Rd., Fulton, petit larceny, third-degree burglary, Nov. 18.
Margaret J. Haynes, 50, homeless, petit larceny, Nov. 18.
David A. Hill, 51, of 1805 County Route 6, Volney, petit larceny, Nov. 18.
Corey P. Scoville, 25, of 1237 County Route 85, Hannibal, second-degree criminal trespass, Nov. 17.
Sara E. Slight, 33, of 601 W. First St. S., Fulton, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to keep right, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Nov. 15.
Anthony D. Terramiggi, 41, of 58 Honey Hill Rd., Granby, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, traffic device violation: red, Nov. 15.
Cody Austin Thomas, 22, of 58 Stock Rd., Hannibal, first-degree rape, Nov. 15.
Zhamir Andre Wright, 25, of 104 Pleasant Ave., Syracuse, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Nov. 17.
James Craig Blair, 23, of 205 Cleveland Ave., Syracuse, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no/inadequate plate lamp, Nov. 30.
Sarah L. Harney, 32, of 299 Kingdom Rd., Oswego, second-degree aggravated harassment, Dec. 2.
Loraina Perez, 31, of 59 W. First St. S., Fulton, second-degree harassment, Dec. 2.
Robert A. Wavle, 45, of 256 S. Third St., Fulton, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Dec. 3.
Britani Elizabeth Yerdon, 29, homeless, second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted robbery, Dec. 5.
State Police:
Richard A. Bushnell, 59, of Hastings, first-degree criminal contempt, Dec. 2, held.
Sean D. Fitzsimmons, 27, of Fulton, fourth-degree grand larceny, Dec. 3, held.
Daniel M. Rice, 42, of Star Lake, New York, third-degree grand larceny, Dec. 5.
Sarah M. Mcbarron, 34, of West Monroe, petit larceny, appearance ticket, Dec. 7.
Matthew W. Hinman, 53, of Central Square, prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage, first-degree unlawful dealing with a child, Dec. 8. appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Mitchell T. Holmes, 23, of Syracuse, second-degree possession of a forged instrument, Dec. 9, held.
Richard E. Burdick, 29, of Bernhards Bay, fourth-degree grand larceny, misapplication of property, second-degree burglary, possession of burglar tools, criminal mischief, Dec. 8, held. This incident is pending investigation.
