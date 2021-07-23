Oswego County Police Blotter for July 23.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Amanda L. Bailey, 30, homeless, bench warrant, July 8, arraigned in CAP Court, remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility on $500 bail/$1,000 bond, scheduled to return to Town of Granby Court, July 12.
Kelli E. Barker, 30, of 45 Samuel Way, Scriba, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree criminal trespass, July 2, scheduled to appear in CAP Court July 16.
Eric P. Drought, 39, of 1559 US Route 11, Hastings, bench warrant, July 4, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Robert H. Kimball III, 33, of 269 W. Seventh St. S., Fulton, second-degree contraband to prisoners, July 2, scheduled to appear, Oswego City Court, July 15.
Bruce Lambertson, 53, of 91 Toad Harbor Rd., West Monroe, second-degree criminal contempt, second degree harassment, July 3, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Jessica J. Littleboy, 38, of 1648 County Route 17, Amboy, endangering the welfare of a child, July 9, scheduled to appear in CAP Court, July 23.
Edward H. Scruton, 29, of 1730 Rathburn Rd., Oswego Town, fourth-degree grand larceny, July 8, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Michelle J. Shanahan, 52, of 4501 Samuel Way, Scriba, endangering the welfare of a child, July 2, scheduled to appear in CAP Court, July 16.
Morris E. Shear, 64, of 214 Bunker Hill Rd., Oswego Town, second-degree menacing, July 3, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Larry W. Walker Jr., 38, of 45 Samuel Way, Scriba, second-degree criminal trespass, July 3, scheduled to appear in CAP Court, July 17.
Daniel D. Wilson, 39, of 43 Clay St., Cleveland, bench warrant, July 7, held to await arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court on July 8.
Oswego City Police Department:
Edward H. Scruton, 29, of 1730 Rathburn Rd., Oswego Town, bench warrant, July 5, held pending arraignment.
Kenneth R. Skinner, 49, of 34 Lincoln Ave., Oswego, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth degree criminal mischief, third-degree menacing, July 1.
Alyssa M. Smith, 21, of 178 E. 5th St., Oswego, disorderly conduct, July 2, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 15.
Scott James Sullivan, 20, of 8 S. Third St., Fulton, disorderly conduct, July 2, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 15.
Leroy E. Young, 47, of 131 E. Mohawk St., Oswego, unlawful possession fireworks, July 4, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 15.
Francisco M. Brooks, 30, of 204 E. 7th St., Oswego, bench warrant, arrest warrant, July 6, held pending Oswego County CAP Court; second-degree criminal trespass, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 22.
Alicia N. Fleming, 35, of 21 Perry Rd., Pennelleville, bench warrant, July 6, held pending arraignment.
Amie Lynn Loughrey, 49, of 69 W. Mohawk St., Oswego, arrest warrant, July 6, held for CAP Court arraignment.
Andrea L. Warner, 33, of 113 W. Fourth St. N., Fulton, bench warrant, July 6, released on her own recognizance.
Thomas D. Demott, 46, of 256 S. Third St., Fulton, bench warrant, July 7, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Jasmine Lynn Noel, 27, of 828 Holly Dr., Fulton, bench warrant, July 7, awaiting arraignment.
Amanda Lynn Bailey, 30, homeless, bench warrant, July 8, processed and arraigned at the Oswego County Correctional Facility.
William E. Boyde,40, of 404 Temple St., Syracuse, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree aggravated harassment, aggravated family offense, July 8.
Raymond P. Gomes, 31, of 23 Pollard Rd., Hannibal, petit larceny, July 13, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 22.
Jesse D. Cali, 26, of 1938 State Highway 345, Madrid, N.Y., bench warrant, July 14, held pending arraignment.
Tracey Elizabeth Schaffer, 37, of 891 County Route 7, Hannibal, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, equipment violation: exhaust system, equipment violation: obstructed vision, no license, license plate violation: reg plate disp, July 14, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 29.
Fulton Police Department:
Alexander M. Beeles, 27, of 501 Seneca St., Fulton, third-degree criminal trespass, petit larceny, July 10.
Jarl Layne Brennan, 27, homeless, petit larceny, July 5.
Corey S. Cardinali, 24, of 5 Carter Rd., Hannibal, no registration, no insurance, no license, no inspection, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, license plate violation: reg plate disp, July 5.
Scott A. Cardinali, 40, of 199 Durbin Rd., Hannibal, fourth-degree grand larceny, July 8.
Damien R. Carvey, 37, homeless, arrest warrant, July 9.
Jeremy W. Collins, 37, of 427 Silk Rd., Volney, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no/inadequate lights, no registration, improper plates, July 6.
Briana Paige Colon, 21, of 427 Silk Rd., Volney, criminal mischief, July 12.
Gale E. Cunningham, 50, of 214 Cayuga St., Fulton, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, July 9.
Thomas D. Demott, 46, of 256 S. Third St., Fulton, bench warrant, July 7.
Vincent M. Dibiase, 30, of 2869 State Route 3, Fulton, DWI - 1st offense, failed to stop at stop sign, failure to keep to the right, July 10.
Matthew J. Dudzik, 30, of 839 Utica St., Fulton, disorderly conduct, torture/injure/not feed animal, July 8.
Alicia N. Fleming, 35, of 21 Perry Rd., Pennelleville, bench warrant, July 6.
Curtis D. Foultz, 40, of 467 66 Rd., Hannibal, operating an unregistered motorcycle, no inspection, no insurance, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, July 10.
Montana H. Malone, 24, of 262 Hall Rd., Oswego Town, DWI - 1st offense, improper right turn, failure to keep right, July 12.
Andrew A. Peacock, 24, of 720 W. First St. S., Fulton, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, July 11.
Austin Michael Quinn, 20, of 502 W. Broadway, Fulton, second-degree harassment, July 9.
Bradley C. Richardson, 24, of 904 North Hillsboro Rd., Camden, bench warrant, July 9.
Craig V. Rombach, 34, of 55 Frawley Dr., Fulton, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no/insufficient tail lamps, July 7.
Cheryl A. Root, 46, of 165 Paddy Lake Rd., Oswego, third-degree criminal trespass, July 12.
Tracey Elizabeth Schaffer, 37, of 891 County Route 7, Hannibal, bench warrant, July 5.
Hunter Marie Smith, 21, of 1323 County Route 53, Scriba, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, registration suspended, no insurance, July 8.
Leo N. Toby Jr., 40, of 423 Utica St., Fulton, first-degree possession of a forged instrument, July 8.
Jason Allen Turner, 44, of 3194 County Route 176, Scriba, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, license plate violation: reg plate disp, no insurance, July 10.
Calvin L. Waite, 46, homeless, third-degree criminal trespass, July 12.
June L. Wallace, 35, of 56 Liberty St., Oswego, possession of a hypodermic instrument, July 5.
Derik Michael Winn, 33, of 110 W. Third St. N., Fulton, no head lights, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, July 6.
Timothy J. Zaryski, 42, of 212 S. Third St., Fulton, endangering the welfare of a child, July 5.
State Police:
Keven J. Warner, 35, of Fulton, third-degree criminal mischief, July 8, appearance ticket.
Alec M. Seymour, 25, of Fulton, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, July 8, appearance ticket.
Ryan E. Bristol, 29, of Altmar, first-degree criminal sex act, first-degree sex abuse, endangering the welfare of a child, July 9, held.
Glen M. Schmidt, 70, of Nedrow, N.Y., DWI - 1st offense, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, July 9, appearance ticket.
Ronald Wardhaugh, 30, of Fulton, third-degree assault, July 9, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Jonathan R. Dennis, 40, of Syracuse, criminal obstruction of breathing, first-degree criminal contempt, endangering the welfare of a child, July 10, bail bond.
Joseph M. Richardson, 20, of Sandy Creek, endangering the welfare of a child, July 10, released on own recognizance.
Skylar G. Wheeler, 27, of Williamstown, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, July 11, appearance ticket.
Russell P. Howlett, 51, of Central Square, two counts second-degree aggravated harassment, July 10, held.
Antonio L. Adorno, 49, of Baldwinsville, second-degree burglary, July 10, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Michael C. Teller, 38, of Pulaski, two counts second-degree criminal contempt, July 11, held.
Antonio L. Adorno, 49, of Baldwinsville, fifth-degree arson, July 11, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Scott M. Muroski, 51, of Oswego, second-degree criminal contempt, DWI- 1st offense, aggravated DWI, July 11, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Nicole M. Luzzi, 37, of New Haven, fourth-degree criminal mischief, July 12, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Kenneth W. Mcguinness, 42, of Central Square, second-degree criminal contempt, July 12, appearance ticket.
Heather L. Davis, 27, of Fulton, petit larceny, July 12, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Shayne M. Clark, 28, of Fair Haven, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, July 13.
Samuel D. Waite, 34, of Fayetteville, second-degree criminal contempt, July 14, appearance ticket.
