Police Blotter for June 19
Oswego County Sheriff’s Deptartment:
Aaron L. Vanvorst, 30, 30 W. 11th St., Fulton, petit larceny, June 1, scheduled to appear in CAP Court July 15.
Mark A. Adams, 35, 27882 State Route 342, Black River, NY, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, 1st degree; driving without a license; inadequate/no plate lamp; and inadequate mirrors, June 4, scheduled to appear in CAP Court July 15.
Shane Vivlamore, 33, 148 W. Van Buren St., Oswego, sex offender registry violation, 1st offense, June 5, scheduled to appear in court on a later date.
Tiara J. Hobart, 27, 516 Ontario St., Fulton, unauthorized use of a vehicle, 3rd degree, June 5, scheduled to appear in CAP Court June 19.
Oswego City Police Department:
Ronald E. Recore, 43, 97 E. Bridge St., Oswego, grand larceny, 4th degree and petit larceny, June 1, remanded to Oswego County Correctional Facility with return court dates of June 16 and July 30, Oswego City Court. He was assigned A. Thompson for representation.
Matthew Loveall, 29, homeless, disorderly conduct, June 1, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 30.
Joseph Pasiak, 72, 44 E. Utica St., Oswego, falsely reporting an incident, June 3, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 30.
Robert D. Gioia, 30, County Route 8, Fulton, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, 2nd degree, June 3, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 30.
Damien Franklin, 27, 117 Ridge Rd., Oswego, DWI – first offense, June 3, released with tickets, scheduled to appear, Oswego City Court, July 30.
Marcus L. Wright, 50, 101 W. Seneca St., Oswego, arrested June 3 on an active bench warrant out of NYSP Fulton. Wright was transported to the Oswego Police Dept.
Christy-Lyn Maryinuk, 26, 49 E. Ninth St., Oswego, endangering the welfare of a child, June 4. According to police, an investigation showed Maryinuk used and allowed excessive corporal punishment. She was issued an appearance ticket for July 30 to the Oswego City Court.
Alexander P. Azzarelli, 24, 2233 County Route 7, Oswego, criminal mischief, 4th degree and petit larceny, June 5, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 30.
Dalton C. Sushereba, 22, 233 Joe Fultz Blvd., Oswego, arrest warrant for criminal possession of stolen property, 5th degree, June 5, held at the Oswego County Correctional Facility for arraignment in Oswego CAP Court on June 5.
Luis A. Delgado, 22, 307 Rathburn Rd., Fulton, criminal impersonation, June 5, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 30.
Dean J. Pieropan Jr., 31, 164 E. Bridge St., Oswego, criminal contempt, 1st degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th degree, June 5, held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court on June 5
Roger Liddle, 51, 40 E. 10 ½ St., Oswego, local law open container and littering, June 6, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, June 30.
Kyle J. Troupe, 36, 125 E. Seneca St., Oswego, petit larceny, June 6, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court on June 7.
Matthew Loveall, 29, homeless, disorderly conduct, June 7, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 30.
Fulton Police Department:
Richard G. Nelson, 32, 140 W. Seventh St., Oswego, arson, 5th degree; criminal mischief, 4th degree; reckless endangerment, 2nd degree; and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, May 25.
Ryan H. Clark, 40, 204 Meadowbrook Circle, Fulton, disorderly conduct, May 25.
Eddie L. Brown, 45, 259 W. Third St., Fulton, was arrested for the offenses of dog at large and unlicensed dog.
Bennie L. Jackson, 31, 39 Churchill Rd., Oswego, assault, 3rd degree, May 28.
Logan Dirito, 25, 31 Hayfly Rd., Oswego, was arrested on a warrant through the SUNY
Oswego Police, May 29. He was turned over to SUNY Police.
Rhiannon Haines, 41, 470 County Route 3, arrested on a bench warrant through the
City of Oswego, May 29. She was turned over to Oswego Police.
Jesse A. Raymond, 36, 118 W. Broadway, Fulton, obstructing governmental Administration, 2nd degree, and an arrest warrant through the City of Auburn Court, May 30.
Jeffrey M. Miner, 51, 308 Seneca St., Fulton, disorderly conduct, June 1.
Michael T. Diefenbacher, 62, 226 Seneca St., Fulton, disorderly conduct, June 1.
Timothy F. Carlin Sr., 59, 221 Cayuga St., Fulton, disorderly conduct and harassment, 2nd degree, June 4.
Chad K. Huber, 37, homeless, grand larceny 4th degree and on an arrest warrant for not having been arraigned upon the accusatory instrument for petit larceny, June 4.
Paul Domingo Reynoso Jr., 24, 615 Fourth St. South, Fulton, DWI; aggravated DWI; and improper left turn on two-way road, June 5.
Jason M. Demott, 35, homeless, criminal trespass, 2nd degree and criminal mischief, 3rd degree, June 6.
Nicholas R. Shoults, 18, 1835 County Route 8, burglary, 2nd degree; criminal mischief, 4th degree; and petit larceny, June 6.
NY State Police:
James L. Labarr, 27, Bombay, NY, criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree, June 5, held.
Sheryl J. Cooper, 59, Schroeppel, DWI – first offense, June 5, appearance ticket.
Bradley J. Fowler, 31, Altmar, criminal trespass, 3rd degree, June 6, appearance ticket.
Mark K. Thomas, 49, Altmar, criminal trespass, 3rd degree; criminal mischief, 4th degree; grand larceny, 4th degree, June 6, appearance ticket.
Susan M. Powers, 71, Henderson, DWI – first offense, June 7, appearance ticket.
Kayla J. Hull, 31, Central Square, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, 1st degree, June 9, appearance ticket.
Melissa A. Crosbie, 40, Mannsville, criminal trespass, 3rd degree; petit larceny, June 9, appearance ticket.
Jillian M. Trumble, 28, Sandy Creek, criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th degree, June 9, appearance ticket.
James A. Romano, 31, Clay, criminal possession of marijuana, 4th degree, June 9, appearance ticket.
Derick R. Manter, 21, Mexico, criminal trespass, 3rd degree; petit larceny, June 11, appearance ticket.
Kera H. Reed, 31, Fulton, menacing, 2nd degree (weapon); criminal possession of a weapon, 3rd degree (previous conviction), June 11, held. This incident is pending investigation.
