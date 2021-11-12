Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Nov. 12.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Sierra L. Adams, 26, of 32427 County Route 179, Depauville, New York, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Oct. 28, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on Nov. 11.
Kristy M. Balcom, 29, of 69 E. Oneida St., Oswego, second-degree criminal contempt, Nov. 11, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on Nov. 11.
Brittney E. Clemons, 25, of 1106 Coffeen St., Watertown, New York, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, no inspection, Oct. 28, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on Nov. 11.
Joshua J. Douglas, 33, of 2018 County Route 6, Volney, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Oct. 22, held to await arraignment in CAP Court; petit larceny, Oct. 27, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on Nov. 10.
Joshua O. Kranz, 33, of 233 N. Fernwood Rd., Richland, petit larceny, Oct. 24, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on Nov. 7.
John P. Matzke, 43, of 275 Pinnacle Hill Rd., Granby, second-degree criminal contempt, Oct. 27, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on Nov. 11.
Vicki L. Mazzoli, 56, of 6001 Manley Dr., Red Creek, New York, petit larceny, Oct. 27, scheduled to appear in CAP Court on Nov. 10.
Kevin M. Ward, 36, of 24 W. 11th St., Granby, petit larceny, third-degree burglary, Oct. 28, following an incident at Walmart in the town of Granby, scheduled to appear in the town of Granby Court on Nov. 8.
Oswego City Police Department:
Jason M. Fantom, 44, of 270 E. 10th St., Oswego, petit larceny, third-degree burglary, Oct. 30.
Brandon R. Goppelt, 21, of 8 Fisher Dr., West Monroe, disorderly conduct, Oct. 31, scheduled to appear in Oswego City Court, Nov. 17.
Keisha M. Stoutenger, 25, of 9 Larkin Rd., New Haven, second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, Oct. 30, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Nov. 10.
Kyle Jade Troupe, 37, of 91 Hamilton St., Oswego, fourth-degree criminal mischief, aggravated family offense, Oct. 29, held and transported to CAP court for arraignment.
Courtney S. Miller, 22, of 213 W. Seventh St., Oswego, DWI - 1st offense, aggravated DWI, no headlights, Nov. 3, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility, where she was held pending arraignment in CAP Court.
Fulton Police Department:
Manny J. Allen, 60, of 978 W. First St. S., Fulton, disorderly conduct, Oct. 29.
Tara L. Conley, 44, of 323 Rochester St., Fulton, third-degree criminal trespass, Oct. 28.
Zachery R. Gessner, 20, of 1006 Wolf St., Syracuse, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no/insufficient tail lamps, Oct. 29.
Tarah Anne Glinski, 37, of 322 Cayuga St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, Oct. 25.
Joseph M. Jaskowiak Jr., 40, of 363 W. Third St. S., Fulton, second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Oct. 25.
Tyrone A. Knight, 25, of 828 Holly Dr., Fulton, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree criminal contempt, second-degree harassment, Oct. 30.
Tiffany M. Lefebvre, 33, of 221 Cayuga St., Fulton, petit larceny, Oct. 30.
Ralph Lee Parsons, 43, of 8 Thompson Rd., Oswego Town, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, license plate violation: reg plate disp, circumventing interlock device, Oct. 26; second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no license, circumventing interlock device, no/insufficient tail lamps, Oct. 27.
Astry Y. Vasquez, 37, of 322 Cayuga St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, Oct. 25.
State Police:
Timothy W. Bennett, 32, of Parish, second-degree criminal contempt, Oct. 28, appearance ticket.
Andrea M. Hilton, 22, of Altmar, second-degree aggravated harassment, Oct. 29, held.
Joshua J. Centrone, 37, of Oswego, DWI - 1st offense, Oct. 31, appearance ticket.
Rusty S. Hayes, 31, of Cleveland, DWI - 1st offense, DWAI combined drugs/alcohol, Oct. 30, appearance ticket.
Deborah L. Carr, 35, of Phoenix, DWI - 1st offense, Oct. 31, appearance ticket.
Christina M. Demmerle, 28, of Palermo, endangering the welfare of a child, Nov. 1. This incident is pending investigation - with evidence.
Robert T. Keough, 40, of West Monroe, first-degree rape, third degree rape, Nov. 1, held. This incident is pending investigation - with evidence.
Erica M. Ardoin, 26, of Pennellville, two counts petit larceny, Nov. 1, appearance ticket.
Richard W. Oldham, 68, of Richland, Washington, first-degree criminal sex act, three counts first-degree sex abuse, two counts endangering the welfare of a child, Nov. 3, held. This incident is pending investigation - with evidence.
