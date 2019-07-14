Puddle-ducking at Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center

AMBOY - The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will present a public program at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16 (rain date, 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 17). Kids of all ages are invited to come for a “get right in the water and get wet” adventure, exploring and puddle-ducking at the beaver pond with naturalist Pat Carney. Water boots or old sneakers recommended. No flip-flops.
There is a $4 fee per person with a family rate of $12. Children under the age of 3 are free.
The Amboy 4-H Environmental Educational Center is located at 748 Route 183, between Routes 13 and 69 near Williamstown.
For more information about the facility and its programming, call the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office Monday through Friday at 315-963-7286, ext. 400. To find out about programming at the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center find them on Facebook at http://tiny.cc/AmboyOnFB.
Contact the office if people have any special needs.
