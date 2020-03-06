PULASKI – For years the northern Oswego County voices of seniors, the disabled, and those on social services, who struggled to get to doctors, pharmacies, grocery stores, food banks, churches, senior centers, or the Department of Social Services were nothing more than cries in the wind. That appears to be changing.
The combined persevering efforts of a two Pulaski community groups dedicated to helping seniors and the years-long advocacy of a former Sandy Creek county legislator may have finally paid off.
Oswego County Opportunities’ Gary Mashaw, director of OCO Transportation Services, unveiled a preliminary plan Feb. 25 to bring expanded public transportation to both the village of Pulaski and the town of Sandy Creek possibly as soon as April 15.
“We (OCO Transportation) continue to have challenges, challenges, challenges,” Mashaw said at the meeting held in the H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse in Pulaski. “Challenge is the nature of public transportation. We try to meet the needs of everyone. In most cases, that’s somewhat difficult, but yet, possible. We need more service continuous in the village of Pulaski vicinity. That’s why we’re here today.”
The estimated 38 to 44 minute bus run will take in the village of Pulaski and extend up to Sandy Creek. It will initially run three days a week, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
“The idea’s been floating around probably for years. We’ve noted there is a lack of transportation options up in the Pulaski area, and Richland, and Sandy Creek,” said Donna Scanlon, Public Transportation Liaison from the county’s Department of Community Development, Tourism, and Planning.
“But because of funding,” she said, “there wasn’t really anything we could do about it from a public transportation perspective. So, recently, the Oswego public transportation routes were being redesigned by OCO, so we were wondering what was the best and most effective way to redesign them, and the folks in Pulaski had voiced their concerns to the county legislature at a meeting in October or November. So, our transportation committee, we listened, and the opportunity came up to redesign the routes, and so, we went on the road to three different public forums. One was in Hannibal. One was up there in Pulaski. And one was a community forum at the Elks in Oswego. And Pulaski really showed the most interest, and they had ideas, so we kind of ran with it. And really, the PALS (People Assisting Local Seniors) group and the Pulaski Community Services Task Force, I would say, they were the driving force behind helping us reorganize the routes.
“Martha Marshall (of PALS) was our contact for that group along with Andrea Dean who sits on our Oswego County Transportation Advisory Committee, which oversees all the transportation stuff. And I think the movement was also helped by that committee just being formalized as a county committee in 2019. So, it gave our planning committee a little more clout.”
Public transportation in Oswego County is funded by two grants. According to Scanlon, one is funded 80% by the federal government and 20% by the state. The other is funded 90% by the federal government and 10% local.
“Our local share is able to be other state funding,” she said.
There is county funding for other types of transportation such as Centro, but not for rural transportation.
“It’s all federal and state,” said Scanlon. “We kind of pass it through. We do come up with a 10% match, but it’s not a cash match. It’s either in-kind (services) or other grant funds.
“OCO is the operator for the Oswego Public Transit System, and then Centro is also the operator for the more inner-city (Fulton and Oswego) service. They fall under the Central NY Regional Transportation Authority, so they receive their funds through the Authority, and the Authority is set up with us, so their funding is kind of automatic. They (Centro) do get a portion of the county mortgage tax filings. Centro receives .25 of 1% for each mortgage filing, and that goes into serving for transportation needs.
“We’re trying to link the rural areas with our OPT (Oswego County Public Transit) or our rural transit to get to the main line of Centro so we get people moving better.”
OPT and OCO had routes in Oswego previously.
“They had regular routes and they needed to redesign them,” Scanlon said, “because some of their riders, they were contracted riders, and the service that they were bringing the folks to, which had more of their ridership, they’re going with a different provider. So, when those people stopped riding, it made sense that we need riders, so let’s go to where the people are, instead of trying to get people to ride that never rode before.
“Their main problem in Pulaski was they have seniors in this high-rise apartment, and they would be able to get to their medical visit, but then it would be a good one to three hours before they could get back, and that was just too hard for everybody. So, people started not to take the bus, or they started not to go to their appointments. Either way it’s just bad. That was the biggest problem. And just because of how large our county is, when you’re talking rural transportation, we just tried to get to everywhere, and that was not working. So, it’s not good to lose ridership, but it gave us an opportunity to actually, hopefully, increase our ridership and do a better job at it.”
OCO is a non-profit corporation that does not make money on this. The Call-And-Ride, “they’re losing money at that because that was supported partially by grant funding through Exelon, the power company,” Scanlon said, “and my understanding is, this past year, the Office for the Aging secured a grant for that service. Exelon came in with some money but they used to do $25,000, and I think they’re down to only supporting it with $5,000. Over the years, they’ve decreased their support. So, that service now is running in the red.”
“If there’s not actual people on the bus, riding and using it, it’s gonna go away. The less money you have, the less service you can provide. It’s a direct effect,” Scanlon said.
“One of our most active public transportation routes is up in the north country with the Amish people and the Menonites. They’re one of our best bus users. They park their horses at a gas station up in Richland and get on the bus.
“I think mainly, the seniors right now want to get to their local medical appointments, be able to go to the drugstore and get their medicine, then go get some food, and maybe a little recreation close by, and go home,” said Scanlon. “The bigger picture is, I think they just want to know they can get to Syracuse easily, but that’s the kind of thing that doesn’t get you a rider on the bus, so that’s what we’re really trying to get confidence on the local route, so that people are used to riding the bus, ‘cause not a lot of people in the rural areas are used to riding a bus, they just aren’t. So, if we can instill confidence that, yeah, you’re going to get picked up, you’re going to be able to do your stuff and get back home in a reasonable time, then they’ll trust us with the transfer to Syracuse. With Social Services, that’s a different population that they have to get there, so, they’re going to try the bus if that’s their only means.
“We’re really focusing on the village run,” Scanlon concluded, “and building up confidence and seeing where people want to go after they realize they can actually get somewhere by bus.”
Former Sandy Creek county Legislator Margaret Kastler has been banging this drum for years.
“No transportation in the north country has been talked about for a long, long time,” she said.
“It looks pretty good right now like they might go for it, I mean really go for it.
“I’m hoping so. Now we’ve got to convince the people to use it. I’ve got to get out there and push on this, get people interested in using it.
“If this really gets off the ground, some of these people might be able to go to work that don’t have cars. We’ve got lots and lots of welfare up here that really could stand to be able to go to work.
“People aren’t going to jump on the bus the first month. It’s going to have to be brought up and pushed and pushed and pushed.”
But, she said, “At least it’s a start.
“Somebody that doesn’t have a car, that is capable of working, and they live up here, there’s no way for them to go to work. If we can get them to Pulaski, to maybe Schoeller or some of those places, at least they’d have an opportunity to be able to better themselves. So, that’s why this bus thing is really, really, really, really, really, really important.
“If you lived up here and you wanted to go to, let’s say, Fulton, you’d have to go to Pulaski, and you’d have to end up in Mexico, and then you’d get another bus to go to Fulton, you might have to get another bus to go to Oswego, and then to get back from Oswego, you’d get back to Mexico to get back here. I mean, it was an all-day trip. All day. I mean, it was unreal for some of these people. That’s why some people would pay $40, $50 to have a neighbor take them, because it was an all-day trip.
“You’ve got to get the people to understand they’ve got to use it. Once it’s in place, they’ve got to use it in order to keep it in place. You’ve got to start riding the bus in order to keep the bus coming.
“If we can get this thing off the ground running well,” Kastler said, “it’ll be a wonderful thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.