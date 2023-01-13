Pulaski awarded three grants

PULASKI – Life just keeps getting better in Pulaski. At least grantwise. Village Mayor Jan Tighe updated me recently on just what’s new in their string of recent grants.
“We’ve gotten a number of grants that we’re quite excited about,” Tighe began. “We got a Main St. Anchor project grant, and we got a Round Six Restore New York grant. And we also got a grant from the DEC to help put in some additional sidewalk.”
The Restore New York grant, “that’s a little different grant,” she continued. “It’s really a great grant for anybody who gets it. But the building has to be more than half empty. The Main Street Anchor grant you can’t demolish, but this one, you can. So, we’re just waiting to get the contracts finalized. And then, hopefully, we’ll see some people coming in with requests for building permits and so forth.
“It’s all along that main drag. The Restore New York grant is more or less a river revitalization, is how we entitled it. It’s where the old bowling alley is and the blue NAPA building, and there’s some houses there that are vacant. So, when you’re coming down Route 11, down the hill, kind of into the center of the village, it’s that whole stretch along the river from where you start to go down the hill almost to where the turn is, right on the river. The green building on the corner, just as you turn the corner and go up the hill over the bridge, is a Main Street Anchor grant. So, that whole block has gotten some grant money to be revitalized.”
These were pretty good-sized grants.
“One was for $500,000, and the other was for $1,500,000,” Tighe said. “The Restore New York grant was the bigger one.”
The sidewalk grant was a $900,000 matching grant.
“The other one,” Tighe said, “is to pay 50% of a sidewalk infrastructure that would connect the back of Springbrook Apartments, which is senior housing, ConnextCare, going down Delano Street, Deerfield, the ambulance, American Legion, and then going down and connecting to the park.”
Presently, there are only sidewalks on the first block, “but where we’re putting sidewalks, there’s nothing,” Tighe said and spoke too of the benefits of sidewalks.
“I can’t put my finger on where I read it,” she said, “but I’ve read where the more walkable a city is, the more attractive it is, people are healthier and live longer.”
Before bids go out on these projects, “first we’ve got to get under contract with the state agencies that are giving us the money,” Tighe said.
And what does that entail?
“Just making sure everybody understands what everybody has to do. And then once we’re under contract, we have different people manage the grant for us. So, they will make sure that we get everything done that needs to get done, what needs to go out to bid. So, first they’ll put out bids. For the Restore New York and the Anchor grant, a lot of that is on the owners of the building. They have more to do than we do. But the sidewalk, that’s more labor-intensive for the village, and we have to send out the bids and get the contractors and so forth.”
The Restore New York “is a reimbursable grant. They (the property owners) have to spend it before they can be reimbursed. And the same thing with the Main Street grant.”
Did they all have to individually apply?
“The village applied,” Tighe replied. “The village is the main applicant. We are applying on behalf of the property owners. They have to come up with proof that they have that money available to them before they’re part of the application. There are certain criteria they have to meet before we apply and include their property on the application.”
Did anybody say no, they didn’t want to be part of the application?
“Over the course of a number of grants, this isn’t our first Main Street grant, people have declined at different stages for various reasons. Then, you just build around them.”
“I’m looking forward to when the first shovel goes in the ground, when we actually see the money being put to work. I’ve got my fingers crossed.”
And then she added, “It’s very nice to be on the receiving end of grant money.”
