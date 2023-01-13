Pulaski awarded three grants

PULASKI – Life just keeps getting better in Pulaski. At least grantwise. Village Mayor Jan Tighe updated me recently on just what’s new in their string of recent grants.

“We’ve gotten a number of grants that we’re quite excited about,” Tighe began. “We got a Main St. Anchor project grant, and we got a Round Six Restore New York grant. And we also got a grant from the DEC to help put in some additional sidewalk.”

