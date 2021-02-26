PARISH — Landon Jones rushed to get a moment with the “Jones/Decker Cup,” and hoisted it high with a wide grin evident even through a mask, surrounded by teammates after the Pulaski varsity boys basketball team beat rival Altmar-Parish-Williamstown.
The Blue Devils utilized a late run to pull away for the 62-52 victory over the host Rebels on Feb. 16 in the APW High School gym, capturing the trophy named after program coaching icons — Pulaski’s Bud Jones and APW’s Grant Decker — that is awarded to the annual winner of the rivalry matchup.
Fans were not able to attend due to Oswego County COVID-19 regulations barring spectators, but the game still featured every bit of the intense energy and spirited competition that has defined the series between area foes for more than 50 years.
Pulaski claimed the cup for the second straight year to even the series after APW won the first two games played for the trophy. The victory took on added significance for Landon Jones, a Pulaski senior who is the grandson of longtime Blue Devils coach, Bud Jones.
“It definitely means a lot, I have a lot of respect for APW and their program, but it really feels good to bring the trophy home again, especially for my grandfather,” Landon Jones said. “It means a lot to (our family). Basketball is a good way to remember him even when he’s gone because he has such a legacy with Pulaski basketball.”
Pulaski junior Trevor Cole posted a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds, while senior Josh Carguello contributed 11 points, 17 boards, and four steals.
Junior Blake Pugh scored 12 of his team-high 18 points in the first half to help APW battle back from an initial early deficit to trail 23-22 at halftime after four lead changes.
The Blue Devils switched from man-to-man defense to a press and 2-3 zone in the second half and pulled away with a 9-0 run midway through the fourth quarter, capped off by a Carguello steal and lay-in to extend their advantage to 52-41 with four minutes left.
“Those are the moments that you remember, it gives you a chance to step up and make memories and take care of business,” Carguello said. “It was way quieter than normal but whenever we’re playing APW, there’s just a feeling in the air and you know it’s going to be a high-energy game, so in that sense, it felt pretty normal.”
Pulaski’s second-half surge included multiple steals and fast-break layups, and a pair of three-point plays that lifted the energy level of its deep bench, accommodating for the absence of an adrenaline boost in key moments from fans.
Pulaski coach Jordan Fahnestock credited the defensive efforts of seniors Skyler Gorman, Michael Paternoster, and Carguello, along with the interior production of Cole down the stretch.
“As we got a little momentum, it snowballed, and we were able to feed off that energy and keep it going,” Landon Jones said. “It felt great to be in that competitive environment, it’s something that you don’t realize that you miss so much when you’re not able to do it. You realize that it’s important for staying healthy and just having fun.”
Pulaski players rushed to the cup afterward, ensuring Landon Jones received a chance to lift it in triumph. That was one of several strong motivating factors for Pulaski players, a veteran-laden squad with nine seniors aiming to compile memorable moments in their last hurrah.
Players expressed an excitement to be on the court in a highly competitive atmosphere regardless of the cancelation of playoff tournaments and the inability for friends and family to attend games in-person due to COVID-19 concerns.
“We were all getting super pumped, obviously that’s APW and that’s our rival, it’s always going to be a fist fight no matter what,” Cole said.
He added: “It meant a lot to all of us because of our teammate, Landon, we wanted to win it for him for his senior year.”
Emotions were running extra high with players working hard in tribute of the legendary coaches that had close connections to most on the court.
Bud Jones collected 326 career victories during 30-plus seasons while Decker gained 320 in four decades on the bench. The livestream for the matchup included a tribute slideshow with photos of each coach through the years, recapping the long history of the series.
The game marked the first between the two programs since Decker’s death last August. He was on hand when Pulaski won last year to graciously present the cup to his former longtime rival team after the game and excitedly spoke to the crowd.
“We know how special these games are and how much Bud and Grant meant to both communities,” Fahnestock said. “There is such a respect there because of that, and we teach our guys about that and they grow up hearing those stories, and they want to have their chapter written.”
Pulaski entered this week with a 2-1 record after gaining their first win of the year against APW, while the Rebels came in at 0-4. They are scheduled to face off again on March 1 at Pulaski.
Barring an unforeseen change, spectators will not be allowed but the livestream will be appointment viewing for followers of both programs, with passion on the court again likely to replicate the ambience of a packed gym.
“It wasn’t surprising, anybody who has ever played at Pulaski or APW knows that whether it’s a Saturday morning men’s league or a high school basketball game, when it tends to be Pulaski versus APW, there is a community pride thing on the line,” Fahnestock said.
“Even though there was nobody in the gym, I knew both teams were just going to lay it on the line and play their heart out because that’s what it’s been like for the last 40 years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.