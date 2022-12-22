PULASKI – The Village of Pulaski Board Of Trustees will be holding a Special Meeting tonight, Thursday, Dec. 22, at 5:15 p.m. in the Snow Memorial Building.
Pulaski calls special meeting tonight, Thurs., Dec. 22 at 5:15
- From STAFF REPORTS
ocweeklies@oswegonews.com
-
-
- 0
Latest News
- Jefferson County now under blizzard warning for much of holiday weekend
- Casella driver alerts Potsdam residents to burning garage; home spared
- Pulaski calls special meeting tonight, Thurs., Dec. 22 at 5:15
- Ogdensburg eyes emergency demolition of Grant Street home destroyed by fire
- All schools in Oswego County closed tomorrow
- OPT pulls buses off roads ahead of Friday, Dec. 23 weather forecast
- Mayor Skelly’s false statements case adjourned to Jan. 18
- Report outlines redevelopment recommendations for New York’s closed prisons
Most Popular
-
Meteorologists: Christmas weekend storm system ‘once in a generation type of event’
-
Nine north country communities get combined $10 million from Restore New York program
-
Watertown man involved in Capitol riot admits to having sawed-off shotgun in Lewis County
-
New Rensselaer Falls business becomes center for cornhole tournaments
-
N.Y. plans to change the way you heat your home. Gas, oil, propane furnaces to be phased out
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.