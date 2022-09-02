Pulaski hoping to become a “Tree City”

PULASKI – At the July 2021 board meeting, the Pulaski Village Trustees agreed that it was in the best interest of residents of the village to establish a Tree Committee and adopt a Tree Ordinance. The role of trees contributing to the air quality, reducing noise, moderating climatic extremes and conserving energy was recognized by the Board as adding to the quality of life in the village and would benefit from the work that could be done by a Tree Committee.
The Tree Committee consists of five members, three of which are village residents. There is also a Tree Committee Auxiliary for those who are wanting to know about the Tree Committee’s work and help with those endeavors.
Since the Tree Committee was established, the village of Pulaski has had two tree plantings, resulting in 27 new trees on Rome Road (Route 13). The trees were purchased with grant money from SLELO PRISM and the Quick Start Grant from the NY State Urban Forestry Council. Currently the Tree Committee is working on an application to gain “tree city” status for the village of Pulaski, which will enable the village to access additional grant monies.
According to Village Mayor Jan Tighe, there are four qualifications required to obtain Tree City status, all of which Pulaski has met.
“Adams has been a Tree City for quite a long time,” Tighe noted, “and Watertown is another neighboring community that’s a Tree City.”
Tighe added that the next meeting of the Tree Committee will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 in the Snow Memorial Building.
There is an opportunity to donate a memorial tree. This is a joint project with PROP. Forms can be found on the village or PROP websites or at the Village Office.
If interested in maintaining and improving the urban forest in the village of Pulaski and would like more information contact the Village Office - 315-298-2622.
For further information contact Jan Tighe at 315-298-6637.
