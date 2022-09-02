Pulaski hoping to become a “Tree City”

Pulaski Mayor Jan Tighe welcomes the County Legislature to its annual meeting at the H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse in Pulaski Aug. 11, 2022. Photo: Randy Pellis, Oswego County News

PULASKI – At the July 2021 board meeting, the Pulaski Village Trustees agreed that it was in the best interest of residents of the village to establish a Tree Committee and adopt a Tree Ordinance. The role of trees contributing to the air quality, reducing noise, moderating climatic extremes and conserving energy was recognized by the Board as adding to the quality of life in the village and would benefit from the work that could be done by a Tree Committee.

The Tree Committee consists of five members, three of which are village residents. There is also a Tree Committee Auxiliary for those who are wanting to know about the Tree Committee’s work and help with those endeavors.

