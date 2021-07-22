PULASKI — During its July 12 meeting, the village board enacted a local law establishing a tree committee.
Since trees are so valuable in helping to reduce noise, moderate climatic extremes and conserve energy, a volunteer committee to monitor and to advise on the trees within the village would be helpful in keeping the community trees healthy and well cared for.
If this is of interest, call the village office at 315-298-2622.
