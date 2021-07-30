PULASKI — Three items of note in Pulaski news: the formation of a tree committee, the launch of a Community Solar Campaign, and a public hearing on a Zoning Rewrite are taking place now or will take place in the near future. Here are the details.
TREE COMMITTEE BEING FORMED
According to a July 16 press release, the Village of Pulaski is looking for volunteers to become members of a newly-forming Tree Committee.
“Because trees are so valuable in helping to reduce noise, moderate climatic extremes and conserve energy, a volunteer committee to monitor and to advise on the trees within the Village would be extremely helpful in keeping the community trees healthy and well cared for,” the press release stated.
On July 26, Village Mayor Jan Tighe the search for members “is still a work in progress. We have a few people, and we’re kind of putting some information together and still recruiting.”
The new committee will have either five or seven members, according to a local law passed at the July board meeting. That same law upgraded the village’s tree regulations and called for the formation of a tree committee.
There are no special qualifications required to become a member of the committee. “That is not designated in the law,” Tighe said. “I would think they would like trees.”
Looking back some time, Tighe recalled the village “had a tree committee 20 years ago, and there hasn’t been much since then. So, the trees need some attention.”
She noted the village’s trees are subject to invasive diseases, weather conditions, and simply aging out.
“They’re like any other living thing,” Tighe said, “somebody has to pay attention to them.”
Trees provide numerous benefits, according to Tighe. “There’s all kind of studies on trees that say people’s health is better, their property values are better, their energy costs go down. There are a lot of good things about trees,” she said.
And the new tree committee will have some money to spend on them.
“We have a $2,000 grant from the St. Lawrence Eastern Lake Ontario Prism that the committee can decide how to spend on trees,” Tighe said. “So, they’ll have some money to work with. If we spend $2,000 on trees, they’ll reimburse us. We have until the end of December to do that. How far $2,000 goes, I’m not quite sure when you’re buying street trees.”
And the new committee will recommend such things as where to plant those new trees. Tighe has a general plan in mind.
“We’ll focus on the streets where there’s no activity on the horizon,” she said. “The portions of the village that do not have projects in the near future.”
As for the other parts of the village, Tighe said, those sections will see new trees or other tree-related improvements once their water, sewer, and sidewalk projects are complete.
Tighe hopes to have the committee ready to present to the board for approval at the village’s Aug. 9 meeting.
To apply to become a member of the tree committee “just call the village office,” Tighe said. Their number is 315-298-2622.
COMMUNITY SOLAR CAMPAIGN
The village of Pulaski is launching their Community Solar Campaign, $ustainable Energy $aving$, in partnership with OMNI Renewables.
According to a recent press release, “Community Solar is a free program provided by New York state that saves National Grid customers money and helps the village of Pulaski be eligible for grant money to invest back into the community.
“Visit www.on-renewables.com to learn more. To sign up or subscribe and give the village points, use Pulaski where it says promo code. You will need the promo code to receive a gift card. You will also need an e-copy (photo pdf) of your National Grid bill to apply to receive the savings of UP to 10% on your utility bill.”
ZONING REWRITE DOCUMENT PUBLIC HEARING
A public hearing will be held, 7:15 p.m., Aug. 9, at the Snow Memorial Building on the Zoning Rewrite Document prior to the regular Village of Pulaski Board Meeting.
A copy of the Zoning Rewrite Document is on the Village website (Google ‘village pulaski.org’ and click on the one that is Digital Towpath).
When you get to the village page, click on meetings.
On the next screen, click on Aug. 9.
If you have any questions, call the village office at 315-298-2622.
