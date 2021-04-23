PULASKI — Peyton Scott powered his way up the middle for the game-winning touchdown in the final home game for the Pulaski football seniors, seizing a fitting reward for the perseverant class that has guided the Blue Devils resurgence.
The 5-foot-11 and 278-pound senior captain left his customary position on the offensive line for his designed backfield package and scored on a 10-yard run with five minutes left to lift Pulaski to a 14-6 win over area rival Altmar-Parish-Williamstown on April 15.
The Blue Devils improved to 3-0 in their first season back playing traditional 11-man football since switching to the Section 3 Eight-Man League in 2017 to combat declining participation numbers.
Pulaski will close the condensed Fall II campaign with a 6 p.m. game Friday night at Sandy Creek.
“It has felt amazing to be back out here, especially for us in our senior year, this is it, and it’s a heck of a way to go out,” Scott said. “A win against our rival is something we’ve wanted since we were in sixth-grade, and now we got it.”
Pulaski announced its plans to return to 11-man varsity football last spring after closing the 2019 fall season with adequate participation levels to make the jump.
The program maintained its modified team under the traditional alignment throughout its three-year stay in the Section 3 Eight-Man Division, and youth teams at other levels in the community also compete with 11 players on the field for each team.
The seniors and some juniors on this year’s squad are again needing to readjust after spending the last several years adapting their respective approaches to the Eight-Man format.
“It’s a completely different game,” Pulaski senior captain Matthew Rish said. “Everybody had to change what they were doing, everybody had to re-adjust.”
Pulaski players haven’t shown signs of struggling to relearn the game under the format it was first introduced. After dropping a scrimmage to open the year, the Blue Devils claimed a 26-0 victory over Oswego and a 29-16 win over Phoenix.
The win over the Rebels, however, marked a high point and an appropriate closing act at their home field for the battle-tested senior class.
Pulaski fell behind 6-0 early and evened the score on a touchdown pass in the second quarter. They converted a gutsy onside kick to start the second half but were unable to score and break from the 6-6 tie until Scott’s late TD run.
The Blue Devils defense made another key stop late and junior Casey Wilson hauled in an interception with a minute left to seal the victory.
“Winning a rivalry game is always something that you don’t forget, and the seniors in their last game on this field, with all they’ve been through, it’s kind of like putting the icing on the cake taking care of business and beating APW,” Pulaski coach Paul Monnat said.
Monnat and the Pulaski veteran players believe their success will serve as a springboard for those returning next fall and the program into the future.
The experience has been its own reward for the Pulaski seniors, many of whom thought they would be denied the chance to successfully lead the program back to its 11-man roots after the season was initially delayed last fall.
“We grow up coming to these games and watching good hard football games, and to be a part of them is amazing,” said Pulaski senior captain, Jack Carnes. “Especially watching our friends get to play their hearts out, like Peyton running guys over and leaving trails behind him, it’s just been amazing.”
