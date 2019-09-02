A Pulaski man died Monday in a crash on Van Auken Road in the town of Boylston.
State Police said Brian E. Parker, 63, was driving a 1997 International dump truck at about 11:15 a.m. Sept. 2 when the truck exited the west shoulder of Van Auken Road and overturned in a creek.
Parker was partially ejected and submerged in the creek for about five minutes before he was extracted from the vehicle. He was transported by NOCA Ambulance to Oswego Hospital and then transferred to Upstate University Hospital.
He died from his injuries at about 4 p.m.
The investigation is continuing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.