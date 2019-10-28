A Pulaski man was uninjured and arrested for driving while intoxicated when he rolled his car over two miles north of Exit 33 on Interstate 81 on Sunday.
State Police said Kody A. Koehler, 23, was driving a 1997 Toyota Corolla north on Interstate 81 when he lost control and exited the west side shoulder of the roadway, striking a guide rail and overturning.
Koehler was uninjured and subsequently arrested for DWI with a blood alcohol count of 0.14 of a percent. DWI can be charged at 0.08 of a percent.
Koehler was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Parish Town Court.
State Police were assisted at the scene by the Parish Fire Department.
