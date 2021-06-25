Pulaski moving forward on numerous projects

PULASKI – Back in December of last year, as then newly-appointed Village Mayor Jan Tighe said, “We have a lot of projects going. We have a water project, a sewer project, a sidewalk project, a Main St. grant project, plus we have the Selkirk Landing project. So, there’s a lot of irons in the fire. We’re fortunate to have that many projects going on, and we’re moving forward.”
Well, fast-forward six months and the projects still “all seem to be in a positive direction, which is a good thing,” Tighe said in a recent interview. “They’re moving. Sometimes we’d like them to move a little faster, but they’re moving.”
The Main Street Grant Project is meant to rehabilitate six properties, Tighe said last year, a number of them on the village’s main street. The windows and façade of Dragon Garden Chinese restaurant at 4849 N. Jefferson St. will be rehabilitated. The brick of the bank further down the street is being repainted.
“The Main Street Grant Project is moving right along,” Tighe said recently. “They have to be done by this fall. You can see the visible difference in the two anchor buildings on the Main Street, the Chinese restaurant and what was formerly the People’s Bank. They’re on opposite ends. I guess they’re our anchor stores. They’ve done a lot of repair. There’s a visible difference on the outside of those buildings.”
The project is funded by a state grant that requires the owners of the buildings to spend the money upfront and be reimbursed later up to a certain amount.
The Selkirk Landing Apartments project is a $19.4 million project on a 28.5-acre piece of long-vacant land that will result in 64 new residential apartments located on Salina Street (Route 11) just across from Pulaski Academy and Central Schools high school. It will be a multi-generational complex with 20 duplex buildings consisting of 40 units and one senior building consisting of 24 units. Four units will be fully accessible and adapted, move-in ready and marketed to households with at least one member who has a mobility impairment. Two units will be fully adapted for persons with hearing and/or vision impairments.
The senior building will be a two-story, 24,394 square foot, wood frame building consisting of 22 one-bedroom units and two two-bedroom units for seniors 55 years old and over earning up to 60% of the area’s median income.
Twenty of Selkirk Landing’s units will include support services and rental subsidies provided by Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) with funding provided by New York’s Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative. The designated units will be non-age restricted and located within the duplexes. Twelve units will be set aside for individuals with serious mental illness, four units will be set aside for individuals with a mental health diagnosis, and four units will be set aside for individuals with a substance use disorder.
In addition, the project provides for a 2,897 square foot community facility, dubbed “The HUB,” operated by OCO.
According to Tighe, “there’s a visible difference there. They’ve started framing up a few homes. They’ve laid all the pipes for the water and sewer, and they’re starting on the foundations. They’re not having basements. So, structures are starting to go up over there.”
Three years ago, the village received a $3 million state grant towards improvements to its century-old water system. The village was also given the option to borrow $2 million more at 0% interest, according to Tighe.
Water Board Chairman Michael Sacco said the village will do that, but expects the combined $5 million to cover the cost of putting new water service in for only half the village, primarily the oldest part, or as Tighe called it, “the oldest and leakiest” part of the present water system.
The village has been working to secure the necessary easements required before digging can begin. That has not been going along as swimmingly as might have been expected, Sacco said last year. Those easements, which include five feet to either side of the new water line, are perpetual, and some residents simply don’t want to sign those rights over, he said.
According to Tighe, those signatures on the necessary easements are now coming along.
“We’re in the last stage of getting easements,” she said recently. “We’ve gotten quite a few more, but we’re still working on that. We’re almost at the end of that process as far as getting signatures.”
The water and sidewalk projects are related in that the water must go in before the sidewalk project can begin as they cover the same ground.
“Obviously, we’re not going to do a sidewalk project before the water project,” Tighe said. “Hopefully, the water project will be going out to bid shortly so they’ll be able to start this spring. So, in one year, we’ll do, on that particular road, the water project first and then finish up with the sidewalk project, so there’ll only be one year of construction for those residents.”
The 1,595-foot sidewalk project is especially dear to Tighe’s heart. She wrote the grant for it.
“I just felt like the luckiest person in the world when we got that,” she said last year. “The state is going to match the funds. We have until April 2024 to complete it. It’s going to connect the high school campus to the main part of the village. So, students will not have to walk in the street anymore to get back and forth to the middle and senior high school. It can’t happen soon enough.”
The sidewalk project is the recipient of a $625,000 state DEC (Department of Environmental Conservation) matching grant environmentally inspired by the hope that more people walking means fewer emissions released into the atmosphere, according to Tighe.
Pulaski is looking to the towns, county, and school for in-kind services such as labor and equipment to make up part of the village’s required match of $625,000.
The Sewer Project and the Water Project will take place in different parts of the village and will therefore not interfere with one another.
“The Sewer Board will be filing for the grants that are due the end of July to finance that project,” Tighe said. “Part of the grant process is an income survey, and that was mailed out last week. That income survey is necessary for the grant application.”
In other Pulaski news, according to Tighe, the Farmers’ Market started Friday, June 18 and will run until Aug. 6.
“There’s going to be some railroad repair this week for two days on the railroad crossings,” Tighe said. “CSX is going to repair the roads. We’re hoping for Wednesday and Thursday (June 23 and 24), and then they’ll be done.” The affected tracks cross Route 11 and Route 13.
“Our library has reopened full-time,” Tighe noted. “That’s kind of exciting.”
And now that it’s open, Tighe said, “the local Garden Club is going to have ‘Books in Bloom’ at the library the week of July 12th. The local Garden Club brings in arrangements based on a theme from a book they choose. That’s kind of a tradition there.”
And changes are in store for a little-known dam within the village.
“We’re working on our dam,” Tighe said. “It was built years and years and years ago before our water supply was in. It’s up by the water tower on the other side of 81. It’s on one of the feeder streams.”
What’s the need for the dam there? “There isn’t one,” she said. “It’s a dam that needs repair. So, we’re in discussions with the DEC (New York State Department of Environmental Conservation) whether to repair it, to take it down, exactly what we’re going to do with it. In the ’50s and ’60s there was a reservoir there where kids used to take their swimming lessons, and they used to use it as an ice skating pond. It hasn’t been used in decades for those purposes.”
It seems now to only have nostalgic value. But, Tighe added, “How much nostalgia can you afford?”
The dam, she said, is “not very big, and a lot of people don’t even know we own it. I don’t even think it’s 10 feet tall. I’ve been told there’s more grant money to take a dam down than to fix it. I guess our preference is whatever would be the most economical for the village. The DEC is going to be looking at it this week.”
And Colosse Cheese has moved.
“The Colosse Cheese store moved down the street to a better building,” Tighe said. They were at their former location, she said, “a very long time.”
The building was demolished and Tighe said the owners are still deciding what to do with the site. Colosse Cheese never owned the property. They always rented it.
