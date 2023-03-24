Pulaski officially designated as a “Tree City”

PULASKI – The village of Pulaski, having fulfilled all the requirements necessary, has been designated a Tree City, according to the Arbor Day Foundation.
“The village of Pulaski was named a 2022 Tree City USA to honor its commitment to effective urban forest management,” their statement began.
“The village of Pulaski achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements:,” the statement went on, “maintaining a tree board or department, having a tree care ordinance, dedicating an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and hosting an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
“Tree City USA communities see the positive effects of an urban forest firsthand,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “The trees being planted and cared for by the village of Pulaski are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program brings residents together and creates a sense of civic pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.
“If ever there was a time for trees,” the statement concluded, “now is that time. Communities worldwide are facing issues with air quality, water resources, personal health and well-being, energy use, and extreme heat and flooding. The Village of Pulaski is doing its part to address these challenges for residents both now and in the future.”
I spoke with Village Mayor Jan Tighe recently about Pulaski’s Tree City designation.
I see that Pulaski is now a Tree City USA, I began.
“Yes we are,” Tighe replied. “And Arbor Day’s coming up and we’re working on plans for it.”
When is Arbor Day this year?
“Well, according to the Arbor Society, every day’s Arbor Day, Tighe said. “Some people celebrate it with Earth Day, the 22nd of April. Or, the end of April. Or, the 28th, the last Friday in April.”
On the centennial of the first Arbor Day, President Richard Nixon proclaimed National Arbor Day to be celebrated on the last Friday of April.
According to almanac.com, “Arbor Day is celebrated on the last Friday in April, although some states observe it on dates that better coincide with the local area’s planting times. For instance, Hawaii celebrates Arbor Day on the first Friday of November, and Alaskans celebrate it on the third Monday in May.”
“I think we might be doing some things on the 22nd,” Tighe said, “but I guess there’s no hard and fast rule about when you want to do something for Arbor Day. Obviously, here, you couldn’t do something on Jan. 1st, but if you were in a warmer climate, you sure could.”
On the benefits of trees, Tighe added: “There’s all kinds of benefits that I don’t think people even know that much about. Helping with storm mitigation, cleaning the air, and there’s the psychological. Usually, places that have sidewalks and trees, people live longer and are healthier.”
So, Pulaski is taking that knowledge and planting trees here.
“Right,” Tighe said. “We still have not heard from the grant that Atlantic States has written to the Great Lakes Restoration, but if we do get it, we will be getting 123 (trees) plus a year’s worth of labor to help us plant them and maintain them. That’s a wonderful thing. Putting the trees in the ground is the easy part, but making sure they grow and get off to a good start is a whole different ballgame.
“There’s going to be a ceremony in Baldwinsville on the 23rd for new communities or organizations that are now going to be tree cities,” Tighe said. “The DEC (New York State Dept. of Environmental Conservation) is doing it.”
When might you hear about that grant?
“I don’t know,” she replied. “I have no idea. Different grants have different timetables and different ways of notifying people, so it’s a waiting game.”
Pulaski applied for the grant “quite a bit before” the Dec. 1 deadline, Tighe said.
Can you be named a Tree City more than one year?
“Yes,” Tighe replied, “as long as you keep doing the things that qualify you as a Tree City, you’ll stay a Tree City.”
How many trees have you planted so far?
“We’ve planted about 50 in three different separate plantings.”
How many do you think you’ll keep doing every year?
“As many as we can afford. A lot might depend on whether we get this grant or not. If we get that, I think we should focus on the 120 trees.
“We bought five oaks that were experimental oaks from Cornell four or five years ago,” Tighe added, “but we have not bought that many, or, I think, any from the DEC, because we’re looking for bigger, street trees.”
And how did the oaks do?
“They’re all still alive, Tighe said. “People from Cornell are supposed to come up and look at them, but because of COVID, we have since just been sending pictures to them of the whole tree. I think they might have come through last year, but I’m not sure, because they never stop and tell us they’re here.”
Before you got into office, was Pulaski doing anything with trees?
“Not to my knowledge.”
So, this is something you have initiated since you’ve been mayor.
“Well, nobody does anything all by themselves,” Tighe replied.
“The person who originally started Arbor Day was originally from Adams, New York,” Tighe said.
That man, according to Nebraska Public Media, was Julius Sterling Morton, born April 22, 1832. Following school in Michigan, he moved from Detroit to the Nebraska Territory in October, 1854 with his wife on their wedding day, working there as a journalist and editor of the Nebraska City News. In 1855, the Mortons bought 160 treeless acres south of Nebraska City on which Julius planted an apple orchard, as well as peach, plum, and pear trees, cottonwoods, evergreens, beeches, and more. The Mortons built a modest home, enlarged several times, which is now the site of Arbor Lodge State Historical Park. Morton was appointed Nebraska’s territorial Secretary of State from 1858-1861 and was also the acting territorial governor from 1858-1859. But though he tried three times, once Nebraska was granted statehood (1867), Morton was never elected governor.
In 1872 the Nebraska State Board of Agriculture adopted Morton’s resolution to create Arbor Day, a day set aside to plant trees. Prizes were offered to counties and individuals for properly planting the largest number of trees on that day. It was estimated that more than one million trees were planted in Nebraska on the first Arbor Day, celebrated April 10, 1872. In 1885, Arbor Day was declared an official Nebraska state holiday.
According to history.com, on April 15, 1907, President Theodore Roosevelt, a supporter of the Conservation Movement, issued an “Arbor Day Proclamation to the School Children of the United States,” telling them:
“It is well that you should celebrate your Arbor Day thoughtfully, for within your lifetimes the Nation’s need of trees will become serious. We of an older generation can get along with what we have, though with growing hardship; but in your full manhood and womanhood you will want what nature once so bountifully supplied and man so thoughtlessly destroyed.”
Now, the village of Pulaski is working to renew “what nature once so bountifully supplied,” as this recent Tree City designation attests.
