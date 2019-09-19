Pulaski-Puritan Chapter -159 meeting Sept. 24

PULASKI - Pulaski-Puritan Chapter -159 will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24. White gown attire. This will be M.W. Brother Earl LaFave, District Grand Lecturer’s Official visit. He will be accompanied by R.W. Sister Cindy Stone, District Deputy Grand Matron for our initiation night. There is a practice at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23.
Pulaski-Puritan Chapter -159 will host a free children craft and cookies during Light-Up Pulaski on Sunday, Dec. 8. Once again vendors will be at the lodge, if a vendor and would like to rent a table, email pulaskipuritan159@gmail.com or call Melissa at 315-480-3362. Tables are $20 each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.