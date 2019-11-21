Pulaski-Puritan Chapter -159 meeting

PULASKI - Pulaski-Puritan Chapter -159 will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26. Participants should wear colored gowns. The installation of officers will be held. Refreshments to follow.
The chapter will host a free children craft and cookies during Light-Up Pulaski on Sunday, Dec. 8. Once again vendors will be at the lodge, if a vendor and would like to rent a table, email pulaskipuritan159@gmail.com or call Melissa at 315-480-3362. Tables are $20 each.
