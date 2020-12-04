Pulaski’s Jan Tighe succeeds Angel Rodriguez as acting mayor

PULASKI – Jan Tighe, formerly deputy mayor, is now the village interim, or acting, mayor as a result of the Nov. 9 resignation of Angel Rodriguez.
“I’m mayor until our Dec. 14 meeting,” Tighe said in a recent interview.
According to New York state law, she said, “at the end of our organizational year, the board has the option to either reappoint me, appoint somebody else, or have a special election.”
The vote will be decided by a majority of the five-member board of which she is a member. If she’s appointed, she’ll resign her position as trustee, resulting in an open seat, she said. She would fill out the term of the former mayor, that being until November 2021. If appointed mayor, she said she would be able to ask someone to volunteer to be deputy mayor.
According to New York state law, Tighe said, “the only thing the deputy mayor does is when the mayor can’t be there, they step up and run the meeting. And then, if there’s anything more to do, the board decides who’s going to be mayor.”
She was the deputy mayor and, she said, “I guess technically I still am. I didn’t resign that either.”
Her ascendancy to the mayoral position “seems like a long time ago,” she said.
And how does she like running the village? “Well, it takes more than one person to run a village,” she replied. “We have some very good staff, and the people on the board are very good. I’m fortunate to be surrounded by good people.”
Would she like to be appointed mayor? “I’m agreeable to that,” Tighe answered.
If she is appointed mayor, come November 2021, she said, “then I would have to make a decision whether to run either for a trustee or mayor again or not to run at all. And that’s so far down the future I’m not even...I’ve got other things to make decisions about.”
No doubt there is no lack of things to work on and think about in Pulaski these days.
“We have a lot of projects going,” Tighe noted. “We have a water project, a sewer project, a sidewalk project, a Main Street grant project, plus we have the Selkirk Landing project. So, there’s a lot of irons in the fire. We’re fortunate to have that many projects going on, and we’re moving forward.”
Perhaps fortunately for her, Tighe hasn’t taken on this interim role in the midst of budget negotiations. She has a few months yet on that.
“We won’t start working on that ‘til end of February, March,” she said. “Our fiscal year and our organizational year do not run the same.” Most towns’ and cities’ organizational and fiscal calendars run in sync. That is also true of most villages within the county, though their calendar begins in March.
Although Oswego County’s towns and cities hold their elections in November, most villages don’t. Pulaski is an exception.
“We have our elections in November as opposed to other villages that have them in March,” said Tighe. “Our election is concurrent with the national, state, and county elections.”
Asked how Pulaski is looking, financially speaking, Tighe replied, “I guess the bottom line is, every municipality can always use more money.”
That’s especially true this COVID year. How much help local governments will get from the state is a question all villages, towns, cities, and counties throughout New York are pondering.
“We all know the state is not in good financial shape,” Tighe said. “So, I think we’re all waiting to see, waiting for the shoe to drop, to see exactly what and how much they are going to provide to the local municipalities.”
And in the same way, the state, along with all municipalities within the state, is wondering what help will come from the federal government.
“I think everybody kind of has their fingers crossed,” Tighe said.
Nevertheless, Christmas is coming and with it, Light Up Pulaski, the village’s annual celebration.
“It’s going to be abbreviated,” Tighe said of this year’s event. “It’s not going to be what it usually is, but I think the important piece of Light Up Pulaski is the Memory Tree.” That ceremony will still take place Sunday, Dec. 6 at 4 p.m. in Pulaski’s South Park.
And it’s been a hard year for those in need, and Jan Tighe knows that, for she is not only interim mayor, she is an active member of the Pulaski Food Pantry. Even they have been forced to cut back to two days a week, she said, while also providing food on an emergency basis.
Still, Tighe notes the good the pandemic has brought out in the community in response to the hardship.
“The people in the community have been extremely generous,” she said. “It’s overwhelming how generous they’ve been.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.