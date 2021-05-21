Pulaski’s Josh Carguello wraps up one-of-a-kind senior athletics experience

PULASKI — Josh Carguello frequently stayed after cross country practice to play football with his teammates this past fall, which was a sign of things to come for the Pulaski High School senior.
Carguello is competing in track and field this spring to mark the fifth varsity sport he has participated in this year. The versatile athlete also made his presence felt on the cross country, swimming and diving, basketball, and football teams for the Blue Devils.
Carguello is also the salutatorian of his class and is committed to attend the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse next fall to join their track and field team while studying environmental science, with the goal of eventually becoming a doctor.
“There are a lot of coaches and older students that I’ve watched throughout my high school career who have done so much in terms of academics and athletics,” Carguello said. “I think it’s important to be well-rounded in life, and that’s something I’ve always aspired to be, so I just tried to do as much as I could and contribute in any way I can.”
Carguello is traditionally a three-sport standout in cross country, track and field, and basketball. He was a key part of the varsity cross country squad for five years, contributing to a 28-0 record in dual meets over the last three seasons, including a 6-0 mark in 2020.
He has competed for four years in varsity track and field, channeling his all-around abilities to win the Section 3 Class C pentathlon title as a sophomore before the 2020 season was called off due to COVID-19 concerns. Carguello was among the team leaders in rebounds and steals for basketball in his third varsity season this year.
Pulaski varsity basketball coach Jordan Fahnestock was not surprised by Carguello’s active year and said that he observed the senior stack his summer days during his formative years. Carguello would often go for a run with cross country teammates in the morning, hit the weight room in the afternoon, play a summer league basketball game at night and still work a part-time job into his schedule.
“Everything that he gets involved in, he goes all in at and works extremely hard to be the best that he can be,” Fahnestock said. “That really has shown in probably every sport that he’s played this year, he’s such a hard worker.”
Carguello saw opportunity in the scheduling alterations of the high school sports model due to the coronavirus this past year. He considered trying out for football as soon as he heard of the plan to shift high-risk sports to the Fall II season in March.
And, as he waited for the state to authorize basketball teams to begin practice, Carguello decided to take another plunge and join the swim team. He had watched his older brother, Ben, compete for the team in the past and felt it would help him enter in peak condition if basketball got approved.
Pulaski swim coach Meg Woods was impressed with his quick progress and said during a preseason interview that she wished the senior had been a full-timer in the sport due to his immense potential. Carguello typically swam the 50 and 100 freestyle events and posted a first-place dual meet finish in the 50 free.
“At that moment, there was nothing else to do,” Carguello said. “I had friends on the swim team, my brother swam a few years ago, and it always looked like something I would want to do but I just couldn’t because of basketball. That’s one of the positives that has come out of COVID, looking back on my high school athletics, it gave me a chance to try those other sports and I have no regrets.”
Carguello shifted from the pool to his familiar place on the basketball court when teams were cleared to start the season in late January.
He hauled in 17 rebounds to help Pulaski beat rival Altmar-Parish-Williamstown on Feb. 16 to take possession of the ‘Jones/Decker Cup,’ for his most memorable performance.
“After a lot of ambiguity and waiting, and the offseason of not knowing what to do, just trying to be ready for whenever, trying to lift and get some shots up when we could, it felt great to get the go-ahead,” Carguello said.
“In terms of wins and losses it was not what we wanted it to be, but it was still a memorable year just for all we had to deal with, and it taught me some things about life in general that I’m grateful to have been a part of,” he added.
Carguello then moved into football season for Fall II despite a bit of hesitancy to risk an injury before his long-anticipated senior track campaign.
He served as the punter and kicker for much of the season and eventually played wide receiver, cornerback, and garnered a few carries out of the backfield.
“It was one of the most fun seasons in my career and rewarding, because we got some wins that have been hard to come by in the last few years, and individually, it was great for me to find my niche and my role and help the team in any way I can,” Carguello said.
Much like when he picked up swimming for the first time, Carguello impressed his new coaches with his athletic qualities and ability to quickly adapt to the game. He blocked a field goal and nearly ran it back for a touchdown against Sandy Creek and he also registered seven tackles in the second half of that game after being inserted into the secondary for the final two quarters.
In a rivalry win over Altmar-Parish-Williamstown, Carguello spotted a gap in the alignment and called over to coaches for approval before attempting a successful onside kick, already earning their trust just a few weeks into his football career.
“The biggest thing with Josh is that he is the ultimate competitor, he kind of took to football like he did to all of his running sports and basketball,” said Pulaski varsity football coach, Paul Monnat. “Everything he does, he has to win at it. … He is extremely coachable, we knew he was going be a huge asset to us athletically, but he took to the special teams role and made a difference for us. He was always asking questions and you could tell he wanted to be the best at what he did.”
Carguello is now wrapping up his one-of-a-kind senior athletics experience by aiming to capture another Section 3 title in what marks his 14th varsity sports season overall. He is focusing his track and field efforts on the 400-meter dash and the 110 hurdles.
While his senior year as an athlete was far from what he expected growing up in the district, Carguello said that he believes overcoming the changes and obstacles of the past year provided an invaluable learning experience for he and his plethora of teammates from various sports.
“I’m just glad for the chance to compete with all this going on, and I hope for the younger kids, they can see for themselves what all these sports can do for them throughout high school, whether just meeting friends that you’ll have for years to come or make memories, this all made me appreciate those things more,” Carguello said.
