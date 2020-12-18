Pulaski’s new mayor takes on an abundance of projects

PULASKI – As newly-appointed Mayor Jan Tighe said recently, “We have a lot of projects going. We have a water project, a sewer project, a sidewalk project, a Main Street grant project, plus we have the Selkirk Landing project. So, there’s a lot of irons in the fire. We’re fortunate to have that many projects going on, and we’re moving forward.”
Three years ago, the village received a $3 million state grant towards improvements to its century-old water system. The village was also given the option to borrow $2 million more at 0% interest, according to Tighe.
Water Board Chairman Michael Sacco said the village will do that, but expects the combined $5 million to cover the cost of putting new water service in for only half the village, primarily the oldest part, or as Tighe called it, “the oldest and leakiest” part of the present water system.
Construction will begin in the spring of 2021 if all goes well, said Sacco. It had been hoped that this project would begin this past spring, but then there was COVID. In the meantime, the village has been working to secure the necessary easements required before digging can begin. That has not been going along as swimmingly as might have been expected, according to Sacco. Those easements, which include five feet to either side of the new water line, are perpetual, and some residents simply don’t want to sign those rights over, he said. Still, it is expected that all will be in place by the time whatever engineering firm that wins the bid to do so is ready to dig.
The village’s water supply comes from wells in the hamlet of Richland, about three miles outside the village of Pulaski, and coming into the village along County Route 2. That pipe, according to Sacco is in great shape. It’s the 100-year-old pipes within the village that will be replaced. Those, however, will not be removed. They will remain in the ground disconnected with new pipe laid nearby, and that pipe must be at least 10 feet from any sewer lines.
The sewer project, overseen by the village Sewer Board, is also moving along.
“They got a grant to do a study,” Tighe said of the board. “You have to do a study before you can apply for the grant. The village did a series of smoke tests to see where there might possibly be problems. They did some this fall. Weather precluded them finishing it, so, they’ll do a few more this coming spring. So, they’re in the process of getting this study together.
The original sewer was put in in the early ‘70s, according to Tighe. “But,” she said, “they did not go to the village limits at that point.” So, not everyone in the village is on the present sewer system. It’s mostly those homes at the fringes that are not.
“I’d say 95+% of the people in the village have access to the sewer system,” said Tighe.
Residents pay a sewer rental four times a year, Tighe said, about $104. “About a dollar a day.”
The Sewer Board is still in the process of doing its study. Once that’s done, they’ll be ready to go after additional funding.
“I’m looking forward to these projects,” Tighe said. “Some are at different stages than others, but at least the process has started.”
Sewer and water projects can be expensive, and the cost of these to village residents has not yet been determined. Sacco does not expect the water project to cost the individual homeowner much more than they are presently paying. Village water is not metered, and residents, therefore, do not pay according to how much they use.
The cost to hook into the future sewer system is also still unknown. Nevertheless, Tighe fully supports the project.
“If you don’t maintain your infrastructure,” she said, “you either pay now, or you pay later. Sometimes you pay a lot more later if you don’t maintain your infrastructure. And it always seems to break at the most inopportune time. So, maintaining it and keeping it in good working order and trying to anticipate future expenses, I think is the name of the game. Our big economic engine is the river, and if you want to protect your river, you need a sewer system.”
Big public projects such as the water and sewer projects can often take years to complete, and in Pulaski’s case, those two must be completed before the village sidewalk project can begin.
“The projects really have to be sequenced,” Tighe said. “I mean, why lay a sidewalk and then have to dig it up for water pipe?”
The 1,595-foot sidewalk project is especially dear to Tighe’s heart. She wrote the grant for it.
“I just felt like the luckiest person in the world when we got that,” she said. “The state is going to match the funds. We have until April, 2024 to complete it, and we’re not going to start until the water and sewer projects are done. It’s going to connect the high school campus to the main part of the village. So, students will not have to walk in the street anymore to get back and forth to the middle and senior high school. It can’t happen soon enough.”
The sidewalk project is the recipient of a $625,000 state DEC (Department of Environmental Conservation) matching grant appropriately environmentally inspired by the hope that more people walking means fewer emissions released into the atmosphere, according to Tighe.
Pulaski is looking to the towns, county, and school for in-kind services such as labor and equipment to make up part of the village’s required match of $625,000. “But,” Tighe noted, “COVID has certainly complicated that because everybody’s worried about their budget,” she said.
“As far as the Main Street project goes,” Tighe continued, “the work is progressing. We got an extension on our grant deadline because of COVID. You can visibly see the improvements happening, which is nice.”
This is a state grant and is a matching grant of sorts. “The owners of the buildings,” Tighe said, “have to spend the money, and then, they’ll get reimbursed up to a certain amount. But they have to spend the money first.”
A new sign in the village’s South Park is also part of this project and grant, which, Tighe said, “will make it much easier to make public announcements.”
The Main Street grant is meant to rehabilitate six properties, a number of them on the village’s main street. The windows and façade of Dragon Garden Chinese restaurant at 4849 N. Jefferson St. will be rehabilitated. The brick of the bank further down the street is being repointed. A number of businesses have dropped out of the project, according to Tighe, “either because somebody has bought their business or whatever.” The funds meant for those projects will be reappropriated to new applicants.
Another building, though not on the main street, has put on a new roof and will make further improvements, Tighe said.
The exact number of projects involved in this “is a moving target,” Tighe said. “Some people have dropped out; some people have added on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.