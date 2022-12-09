PULASKI – I called her shop, Designs of Elegance, late Saturday morning, Nov. 26. I figured it’s a quiet day. She must be back from her trip by now. She’ll have time to talk. This’ll be good. That was my first mistake.
Robin Philips, Pulaski florist, I was told, is still at the White House. Oh, right. Of course. The White House. I get that all the time.
And so Tuesday morning came, and Tuesday’s noon deadline came, and there went the story of our own county’s florist invited to Washington to decorate the White House for that week. Now I have a whole week to get a hold of Philips. Time for lunch. And then the phone rang. Philips, back from Washington.
“I was there eight days,” she said. “Just crazy. I’ve never stepped out of this flower shop for eight days. Even when I had children I was not gone for eight days.” And she began to relate her story of quite possibly the trip of a lifetime, one of those trips that teaches you a lot about a new place and maybe something about yourself too.
“First of all,” she began, “I didn’t know what I was getting myself into. In true Robin style, I thought this would be so much fun, let’s do it. Just jump in with both feet.
“Last January, after the holidays, I was on a social media site called The Florists of Facebook, and they had a florist that had decorated the White House, had posted pictures, kind of told about his experience and how he applied and whatnot. So, I’m like, yeah, that would be amazing. To decorate the White House, that’s like a bucket list item, to be able to go in and decorate the People’s House.
“So, in February when I was on vacation, on one of my lists of things to do while on vacation–I would bring work with me on vacation–was to send a card to the White House and apply and say I was interested in applying. So, I sent a card to the White House florist, and I sent a card to the social secretary of Dr. Biden, and said in both cards that I was interested in applying to decorate the White House for Christmas. So then in August, I got an email, and it said that they had received my interest and that they needed four more pages of information from me. So I filled out four more pages of information, and there is a drop-down box that asks if you’re a florist or an interior decorator, so, once you click yes on that, then they want more information. How many years have you been doing this? What’s your experience? Kind of like a resumé kind of thing. So, I filled that all out, sent it in, and then, it was the beginning of October, they sent an email and it said that by Oct. 24, anyone who was selected would receive an email.
“And so, Oct. 24, I probably checked my email eight times. I was a little disappointed when I didn’t get an email, and I was like, yeah, well, no harm, no foul. I’m a small, little florist from upstate New York. I get it. Then, two days went by and they said that due to an unprecedented amount of applications, they hadn’t finished selecting everybody and that we would receive an email on the following Nov. 4.
“When I opened my email that morning, because it was Friday, I was just checking my email, and honestly, Nov. 4, the shop was busy, I had a bunch of stuff going on, so I just opened my email when I opened up the shop, and I see the White House invitation. I’m like, oh my God, that’s right, today’s the 4th. So, I clicked on it and it said I had indeed been selected to decorate the White House, and then, these are the dates, and then just basic, kind of general information. They asked that we stay in Hotel Washington because it’s literally two blocks from the White House. They gave us a list that every day we could report at 7 a.m. We’d work ’til five, basic stuff like that. Then they said there’d be a followup email with more information.
“So, the followup email did not arrive until Nov. 18, and that had the dress code and a little more information. So still, I was going in blind. There was a snowstorm up north and in Buffalo about then, so I had gotten Amtrak tickets to take a train, because you can bring more baggage on the train. And then they canceled my train. So, Saturday morning of the 19th, I had a few weddings, I had two funerals, I had a design class I was supposed to teach at two o’clock, and I’m online trying to get airline flights to D.C. for the next morning and back. So, it was a very chaotic process getting there and everything, and I thought, well, obviously once again, you’ve gotten yourself into something. What have you done?
“When I got there,” she continued, “I was in the same boat as everybody else. Unless they’d done it previously, as some people had, we knew nobody. We didn’t know what we’d gotten ourselves into. We reported seven o’clock Monday morning for COVID testing. Every day at 7 a.m. we COVID tested, and then we’d have to wait outside. It was a 15-minute rapid test, but there were so many of us that we would wait outside for half-an-hour, 45 minutes, in the cold. One day it was raining. So, we all kind of huddled together. We’re like, so, where are you from, what is your name, what do you do? At that point in time, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, there might have been 50, maybe 60, of us. We were definitely a smaller group.
“They then put us on unmarked busses and took us out of D.C. to a warehouse for us to work. And that’s about all I can say about that. They hammered that aspect home a lot. We didn’t even know where we were. But that first day on the bus, the lady sitting next to me, she goes, ‘You know, I’m not sure how comfortable I am with this. I know nobody on this bus. We have no idea where we’re going.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, this is what my mother warned me about when I was a child. And if my husband knew this, he would not be okay with any of it.’
“But we worked in that warehouse Monday and Tuesday. I was on Team Jingle. We did a lot of work with bells because President Biden loves Jingle Bells. Mrs. Biden’s team is We the People. And it was the Liberty Bell, songs and sounds of liberty. We decorated the Green Room and the East Room, and we started that first day, once we got into our teams, we met our team leaders. There was one other florist from East L.A. in my group. Bonded with her immediately. She’s 24 years old. She could be my daughter. We really hit it off. But everybody there, there were no egos that we were dancing with. In our group we had the first U.S. Marshal that’s a female that was appointed by the president. She’s also FBI. In the beginning, it was all women in our group. And they’re all phenomenal women. They were not all florists. One girl, her husband was in the CIA. She was married. She’s a housewife. Her husband’s CIA. It’s from all walks of life.
“At that point in time, they told us there was one person from every state represented, and Canada. There was a woman in our group from British Columbia. They said we were from all across the country. All minorities were represented. I had two girls in my group, one was from Houston. She was very much Hispanic. You could tell. English was her second language. I had to practice saying her name. Her name is beautiful. It’s Maryté, a combination of Mary and Teresa. And there’s no way I could even say her last name. I’m like, your name is beautiful. My name is Robin Philips. It was all like a cultural thing where we learned their cultural background, where they were from and what they did, and we all just got along and worked together.
“The first thing they told us is we had these plastic cups, like Dollar Store rama cakes, they look like plastic cupcakes, and we were going to make bells out of plastic cups and shower hooks and rama cake. And I’m like, what? This is the White House of the United States of America, and we’re going to make ornaments out of plastic cups? And I joked with my team, ‘I know the economy is bad, but, oh my goodness. Is there something they’re not telling us?’ We started that day spray-painting plastic cups brown, to then paint them gold, and then dab them with champagne paint and then with espresso gold so that they look antique. And then they were going on trees, and then we did a huge window treatment at the Green Room, and actually, we had a whole box of these bells, and they turned out really nice. We’re like, yeah, this is great. And then the head designer came over, the one who works hands on with Mrs. Biden, and he’s like, ‘Yeah, we’re going to take this case of bells because we love ’em so much. They’re going in the private residence.’ We’re like, what? You’re taking our bells? And he’s like, ‘You understand this is an honor, right?’ And we’re all looking at him like, ‘Don’t take our bells, we worked so hard on them. We have a tree to do. Window treatments. Now we have to start from scratch.’ So, we did that, and we painted some other bells. We did a lot of painting of bells.
“Wednesday, when we went to the White House, we were on the lawn of the White House making snowballs out of styrofoam balls, joint compound, and artificial crushed snow. So, here we are on the White House lawn doing arts and crafts. It was crazy. The weather was beautiful that day. It was like 60 degrees. I was super-excited to be outdoors making snowballs on the lawn. Maryté, who is from Houston, was freezing and wore her coat. One of the girls in our group was from East L.A., and she was freezing. And here I am, the girl from upstate New York and like, it’s 60 degrees, the sun is out, this is gorgeous. I might even get a little bit of a tan. Commander’s (the Bidens’ one-year-old German Shepard) toys were right there in that area, and one of the girls, she was really thirsty, and we couldn’t have our phones, we couldn’t have food or any beverages, nothing at the White House that might make a mess, and she’s like, ‘I’m so thirsty.’ She goes, ‘Lookit, the presidential dog bowl’s right over there. You think that’s presidential dog water?’ She goes, ‘I’m tempted to have a drink of the presidential dog water.’ But, yeah, it was really cool.
“I had no idea that HGTV films the decorating of the White House. I don’t watch HGTV. I work a lot. And I have other things to do, so I don’t really sit in front of the television. So, they’re like, ‘HGTV is going to film.’ I’m like, ‘Oh. Okay.’ And then Genevieve from HGTV was supposed to do the filming, but she got COVID, so they sent Jonathan from ‘Property Brothers’ and Zooey DesChanel. So, Jonathan, super friendly. He joked with us, he spoke with us, he smiled. He was so much fun. Zooey is actually my son’s favorite actress from ‘New Girl.’ She didn’t speak to anybody. She didn’t look like she was very happy to be there at all. I called my son. I’m like, ‘Your favorite actress? She’s not like very outgoing.’
“Dr. Biden came and thanked us and stayed for a group photo with her, and then she did remarks in the East Room. And we could finally have our phones. On Day One, they had us sign this six-page non-disclosure that we couldn’t post on social media, so we couldn’t say what we did, and as far as that warehouse is involved, we’re not supposed to discuss, they’re like, ‘What you see here, stays here. Period.’ I’m like, ‘Okay, all right, good to know.’
“We did not get to meet the president. They flew out on the helicopter I think, Wednesday. We had to leave the White House. We got out early on Wednesday. I think two o’clock, because they were flying out. So, they had to shut everything down. They shut the streets down around the White House. So, we knew they were leaving. We didn’t know which helicopter they were on, but that lifted off, then they came back via motorcade on Sunday about 4:30. We were out a little early that day as well so that Secret Service could go through the White House and make sure everything was secure for their arrival. There were bomb threats while we were there, but a lot of them, we didn’t even know. I guess it’s a daily occurrence. Secret Service is phenomenal. They’re all young, and they work like 16-17 hour shifts. Sunday, they sent a bunch of them home to go sleep for three hours and return. They’re all young, because they said they need that youth and that energy. There’s a 60% divorce rate with White house employees.
“So, the head designer said he hated florists’ bows. So, the other florists in my group and I looked at each other like, uh-oh. He said, ‘I don’t want a florist’s bow. I want a sloppy, floppy, messy bow.’ And I just looked at John, the other florist, and I leaned over and said, ‘I don’t even know if I can do that.’ If we did a bow like that in our business, our customers would be really upset with us. So, there is a little of a transition there. The first time I thought I had a sloppy, floppy bow, our team leader’s like, ‘Nope. It’s too polished. Too finished.’ And I’m like, ‘Okay, I’ll try again.’ So, then I asked, ‘Is this better?’ She’s like, ‘You’re getting there. Keep going.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, my God.’ Bows are basic. That’s like a basic, basic thing. One of the first things you learn when you’re becoming a floral designer, and here you have to retrain yourself. It’s supposed to be We the People, and when HGTV comes in, there’s some DIY (do it yourself) stuff that’s supposed to be like anyone could do this to their house. So, we had to dial it back a little bit. But then when you dial it back, because you’re used to having a finished bow, you look at it, and you’re like, ‘I wouldn’t put that on my tree.’ But then our team leader said, ‘But it’s not your tree. This would be like anybody is supposed to be able to do this.’ And then it was like a light went on, I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, okay, got it now.’ It was easier after that.
“On Saturday she (the team leader) asked, ‘Can you make a topiary?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I can make a topiary.’ She said, ‘I have these styrofoam balls. I need two of them. I have these balls and this box of bells.’ It was three different-size jingle bell things. She said, ‘Go for it. Get it started. Get into it and then come and run it by me. If it looks stupid, I’m going to cancel it.’ I’m like, ‘Okay.’ No stress there, right? So, I start putting it together. I’m hot glueing bells on a styrofoam ball in the East Room of the White House. Like again, no stress there. I got it partly constructed and I went and found her, and I asked, ‘Can you okay this, or cancel this? Does it look stupid? Is this what you had in mind?’ And she looked at it, and she looked at me, and she goes, ‘That’s perfect.’ She goes, ‘You go girl. I’m going to let you do your thing. You just get creative, you just do that.’ She came back over 20 minutes later, and I asked, ‘Are you still liking it, or no?’ She’s like, ‘I love it. It’s phenomenal. It’s great.’ But we didn’t have all the supplies for it. Then I had to go to different teams and say, ‘Does anybody have any birch branch?’ or ‘Does anybody have any moss?’ So we’re like really procuring product through the White House for supplies to build these two matching topiaries. And then the head designer came in (known to make tree designers sometimes start all over again), and he looked at my topiaries and said, ‘I love these. This is my favorite element.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, thank goodness.’ And then my team leader came over and said, ‘He loves them.’ I said, ‘Good answer, because if he didn’t like them, I was smuggling one of them out of the White House.’”
All of Robin’s time was volunteered. No pay. The trip cost her about $5,000. At least they fed them. “They fed us breakfast and lunch,” she said. “At the warehouse, it was okay. Once we transitioned to the White House, the food was incredible. One day we had pumpkin soup and open-face turkey sandwiches. We had quiche one day for breakfast. And there was always fresh fruit. There was yogurt. There was water, coffee. We had salads with our lunch. It was very nice.”
Did you see much other activity going on in the White House, other people coming and going?
“It’s constant,” Robin replied. “The turkey pardoning people came through. We saw them all coming in. There’s Secret Service workers coming and going. They’re all getting ready. They were setting up tents and everything because the French president is coming in for a state dinner. So they were getting prepared for that. This is a very busy time for the White House. They said between Thanksgiving and Christmas, 60,000 come through the White House.
“They said to us, ‘Do not sit on any of the furniture. Do not touch anything. Everything you see is over 200 years old. This is a living museum.’ The curator would be there making sure nobody touched anything whatsoever, and we were in areas of the White House that the tours obviously don’t usually get to go in.”
When you were working in the East Room, couldn’t you sit down on anything?
“We had two tables, and we had some folding chairs to work on in there,” Robin said. “They had the floor completely covered, thank goodness, because we were painting and joint compounding more snowballs and hot glueing. But the East Room, the theme is the anniversary of the national parks, so one mantle is Yellowstone. It’s a very large natural but snowy scene in there. But we couldn’t move any of the ladders. There are crystal ornaments, and there are snowballs and white, round ornaments on all of those trees. There’s three different kinds of snow to flock every single one of those trees. There was just cases and cases of artificial snow. Some of it is coconut snow, so it’s biodegradable. It smells like coconut, kind of cool. But, we couldn’t move any ladders without assistance, because they’re like, ‘Look around.’ There’s three huge chandeliers in that room, and they’re made out of Bohemian crystal, and they weigh two tons. They’re like, ‘If you take one of these 12-foot ladders and you knock…,’ and I’m like, ‘No, no, no. If I have to move the ladder, I’m coming to find somebody to do it. I don’t want on my federal taxes a line for ‘damaged goods, White House, $40,000.’
“And they would remind us every day of where we were,” Robin continued. “Like when we were in the East Room, they said, ‘Remember, this is where Lincoln laid in state.’ Any president that passed while in office, they laid in state in this room. And they said when Lincoln was in office he housed Union troops, they slept in the East Room while they were protecting the White House and the capital. And they said, on a fun note, baby Clinton held roller skating parties in the East Room because it’s all hard wood. But everywhere you look around, I have degrees in history, and yeah, presidents walked these halls. Look at these portraits of all the presidents that are on the walls. When I walked through the doors of the White House for the first time, it was so humbling, and I just had the chills. It’s like, ‘Wow. This is the White House. Here you are.’ You start to get used to finding your way around, but when you think of who’s walked those halls, it’s overwhelming.”
Is the entire White House going to be completely decorated up?
“Yes,” Robin said. “Like that whole case of bells went to the private residence. There was one team, Team Eagle, they got to do the upstairs. There was really only one team that went into those areas. The rest of us were split into different teams. There’s the Red Room, the Blue Room, the State Dining Room, the East Room, the Green Room, the Map Room, the Vermeil Room, the China Room, the Library. There were several rooms in addition to those, like the North Portico Foyer, and then, the Great Hall, where the white birch trees and the crystals and the snowflakes hang down like pom-poms. The light catches on all of those crystals, and it’s like a winter wonderland.
“When we were working Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and we were creating the ornaments and the decorations there were probably 50-60 of us. But then at the end of the week, they brought in all these other people, and we grew to 175. So, we tripled in number for Friday, Saturday, Sunday.”
Did you meet anyone else from around Pulaski?
“There was a couple that were there for the end of the week that were from Rochester. Other than that, before Thanksgiving, I did not meet one other person from New York. Everybody was meeting people from their state, and everybody was looking and said, ‘All right, New York, if we hear of anybody else from New York, we’re going to send them your way.’ My whole team was like, ‘We still haven’t found anybody else from New York.’ And then at the end of the week, one of my team members came up to me and said, ‘Rochester. Is that by you?’ I said, ‘Yeah, why?’ She said, ‘There’s a couple right over there, they’re from Rochester.’ I was like, ‘Awesome!’ so I went over and said, ‘Hey, you’re from Rochester?’ They said, ‘Yeah, where are you from?’ And so we chatted and everything. There was so much camaraderie. You would think that there’d be a lot of diva egos going on, especially with fine art interior decorators there. One of the ladies on my team, she’s Gloria Estefan’s tailor. She’s just phenomenal. She’s so gifted and high-energy and funny. We had a blast, laughing and making jokes. One of the head guys, we nicknamed him, well, originally he was Red Dog team leader, but he never smiled, so then we decided he had to be Mad Dog team leader. Ten hours every day with the same people, it feels like I know all of them and I’ve known them for so long. They shared stories of their families with us and what they do. It was amazing. It was a wonderful experience where everyone accepted everybody, and everybody got along.”
And in the evenings, they got along too on their limited time off.
“There was a huge majority of us in the Hotel Washington,” Robin said, “but some people were from the Capital District, some people had family there, so they stayed with family, and some people stayed at the Hamilton Hotel. Those of us in the same hotel, we’d meet. One night, we each had, I mean like, a vodka and lemonade was $24. It’s like, ‘Well, we’re a one and done kind of crew, aren’t we? Well, we do have to report at 7 a.m.’
“It was definitely different from what I’m used to, but I think I’ve kind of made my peace that I’m an Oswego County girl and I’m exactly where I need to be.”
And as she remembered where she’s from, she remembered who she’s from, and took this perfect opportunity to remember and honor her family.
“There’s a Gold Star Tree in the White House. There’s actually three of them, one’s red, one’s white, one’s blue,” Robin said. “And they had some Gold Star mothers that put them together. I knew there was going to be a Gold Star Tree, so I brought my grandfather’s. My aunt overnighted me my grandfather’s Gold Star pin, and I brought that to the White House, and I had a picture of me with the pin next to the tree.”
When all was said and done, and the decorations were all in place, how did the White House look?
“Phenomenal,” she said. “Gorgeous. The Bidens came home on Sunday. The motorcade actually arrived between 4:30 and 5:30, and then, Mrs. Biden did a walkthrough that night to make sure it was what her original vision was of it. She started working on how she wanted it decorated last April with the top designers. So, she did a walkthrough, and she told us that when she and the president were walking through, she said, ‘We were just awestruck. It’s amazing. It’s gorgeous.’ She showered us with praise. That was very nice. In fact, they told her, because she kept talking to us, ‘Dr. Biden, we need you to advance to the East Room. Dr. Biden, we need you inside,’ and she just kept wanting to hang out with us and talk to us. So, that was pretty cool.”
Her topiaries, she said, will be in the decoration archives. “They re-use things, and some things you re-work.”
Do you think you’ll try to do this again?
“I asked florist friends, and they do say, once you’re selected, it’s easier to get selected a second time. They wouldn’t tell us how many applied, just that there were so many. We asked one of the gentlemen who runs it. He couldn’t tell us the numbers, but he said, ‘It’s in the thousands and thousands and thousands.’
“It was very humbling. It was very humbling to be around some of those women, and then when we ate lunch and breakfast, there were gentlemen there who are phenomenal as well. We didn’t have any men on our team, but we met a couple there, they work at the White House Historical Association, and they were so much fun, and they knew the ins and outs of the White House and told us little fun facts. They’d tell us things. And I was like, ‘That’s awesome. Keep talking. What else can you tell us?’
“The JFK portrait, he was deceased when that portrait was done, so they did it from a picture of him. He’s looking down. He’s not looking at the painter, and the background is all very muted because obviously, the nation was in mourning. That hangs right in the hallway as you’re going into the dining room. And directly across the hall is Ronald Reagan, and, you know, it’s a blue sky with puffy clouds and Reagan’s looking at you, so you definitely see the difference.”
Are there a lot of flowers in all this?
“No, not at all,” Robin replied. “The White House florist had potted orchids there, and the White House florist for the reception had flower arrangements throughout the house and lots and lots of orchids, some poinsettias and what-not. But, we didn’t work with any silk flowers whatsoever. Or any real flowers.”
They weren’t allowed to take any photos until the last day. “We went into the White House, our jackets, our purses, our phones, they all stayed in a coat room. In fact, we had a non-disclosure. We could not reveal anything until Mrs. Biden did her reveal Monday, Nov. 28. So, yesterday, I took as many pictures as I could. Actually, we have pictures of us fooling around on the lawn, making the snowballs because one of the Secret Service agents took a picture of us and sent it to us. We kind of bootlegged that one out of the White House before we were supposed to, but none of us shared it until yesterday. We have not received the group picture with Dr. Biden yet. I believe they’re emailing that to us.
“We took three group photos throughout the week. And the first one obviously was of the smaller group of us, and then we tripled in size. But in that first one, the guy was rearranging us, and he said, ‘Well, you know, nothing is ever staged at the White House.’ And he looks at us and says, now mind you, this gentleman had a headband on with an elf’s hat, and he says, ‘That being said, everything is staged at the White House.’ We kept repeating that through the week, like when HGTV came in and some things were kind of staged, we’d be like, ‘Nothing’s ever staged, but everything is staged.’”
It became obvious the more we talked that Robin Philips is a very perceptive and reflective person, one who thinks about and is aware of the bigger picture in life. And she voiced some of that in this interview.
“It’s very humbling,” she said, “when you look at your life and think, well, what have I done for the good of my country? You know that whole ‘Ask not what your country can do for you.’ I haven’t really done anything for my country.”
Well, you just did, I replied.
“True, I guess.
“I didn’t go to school for floral design,” she said. “I have a history degree with political science. I always thought I’d be in overseas embassies, and doing this, I saw a glimpse of what my life could have been. And I’ve always been kind of disappointed that I stayed in rural Oswego County, but I’ve realized I’m good where I am. I’m glad I raised my family here. I’m glad I’m a hometown florist. I love my customers. I love where I am. I’m content. So, it’s kind of like an eye opening that at 52 years of age, I’m where I’m supposed to be.”
Funny how going away brings you ever more back home. And Robin Philips is home.
