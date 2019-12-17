PULASKI — Tom Jennings, the superintendent of Pulaski Academy and Central Schools, is applauding the skills of Bob Atkinson, the driver who avoided a police chase that was coming right at his bus full of students Monday.
Mr. Atkinson, who’s been a bus driver with Pulaski schools for nearly six years, was driving the junior varsity and varsity girls basketball teams to a game in Lafayette Monday afternoon. Two coaches, 21 players and Mr. Atkinson were traveling on U.S. Route 11, near Nedrow and almost to their game. While driving down what Mr. Jennings described as a narrow road, Mr. Atkinson saw a vehicle and the lights of the squad cars chasing it, coming right at him.
There was no shoulder on the road, so Mr. Atkinson pulled the bus into a shallow ditch in a front yard as the chase approached, bringing it to rest stuck at an angle, though all four wheels remained grounded.
“It was really masterful driving,” Mr. Jennings said of Mr. Atkinson, who has over 30 years of experience as a truck driver as well. “I’m continually impressed by the professionalism of our bus drivers, and his inclination to keep the students safe.”
Mr. Jennings said Lafayette schools sent a bus to pick the teams up and take them back to Pulaski. The game was postponed to a later date.
Emergency medical personnel evaluated the players, which is standard protocol, and there were no injuries, he said.
Information about which police agency was involved in the pursuit was not available.
