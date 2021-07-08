PULASKI — The village of Pulaski mayor and Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing at 7:15 p.m. on Monday, July 12, at the Snow Memorial Building, 4917 Jefferson St.
The purpose of the hearing is considering and hearing public comment regarding the application to CDGB for improving the village of Pulaski wastewater system.
