Pulaski will further its environmental progress with a $5,000 state energy grant

PULASKI – The village of Pulaski has been awarded a $5,000 state energy grant and will use it to nearly complete the conversion of all it electrical lightbulbs to energy-efficient LEDs (Light Emitting Diodes), according to village Mayor Jan Tighe.
The grant was awarded to the village for hosting a successful community campaign to sign up residents and businesses for community solar subscriptions.
Though unsure of the exact number that have so far signed up during that campaign, Tighe said, “we had to have a minimum of 10. It’s still open, so I’m thinking there’s maybe more people that signed up since we crossed that threshold.”
These grants, provided through the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority’s (NYSERDA) Clean Energy Communities (CEC) Leadership Round, are rather competitive, in a first-come, first-served manner.
“The way the grant is structured,” Tighe explained, “there are only so many grants per economic development area. We’re in the Central New York Regional Planning economic area. And once they’re gone, they’re gone. So, the incentive is to get it done as soon as possible.”
The $5,000, she said, “will do all our decorative lighting downtown. And we have three in Dunbar Field that will also be converted. And then, as we earn more grant money, we have one parking lot left to do and then all our bulbs in the village will be converted to LEDs.”
Tighe said the village “did the street lights a couple years ago. There were 44 streetlights that were still left to be done. We want to convert them all. This one grant will get us halfway there.
“All the lights in the North Park are now LEDs. Hopefully, with the next amount of grant funding that we receive, in addition to this $5,000 that we just received, we are going to get all our lights in the village converted to LEDs.”
By completing a series of required tasks, the village is eligible for further funding, and, in fact, received some of that in 2017, that enabled Pulaski to replace 50% of their cobra-headed streetlights with LEDs, convert interior lighting to LEDs at the Snow Memorial Building, and buy a much more energy-efficient sewage treatment pump that cut the electricity bill for that pump in half. Overall, greenhouse gas emissions were reduced by 53 metric tons annually, according to Tighe and NYSERDA.
“So, that was very cost-effective,” Tighe said. “It’s really an opportunity for villages or municipalities to take the steps towards reducing carbon emissions and their electric bill with a lot of incentives.”
The value of LEDs over conventional, old-style lightbulbs is figured in more than dollars and cents, Tighe said. Their environmental benefits are also taken into account.
“When NYSERDA’s calculating what LEDs save, they also look at carbon emissions,” Tighe said. “It’s more than just money.”
Having completed five tasks from a list of those required by NYSERDA, Pulaski is well on their way to obtaining another $50,000 in grant money.
“We’re certainly working towards that,” Tighe said. “It’s almost like a menu you choose from as far as what actions you decide to participate in. It’s a point-based grant. It depends on how many points you earn.”
And though unsure whether electric car chargers are on that ‘menu,’ Tighe noted the village has just installed four of them in the village.
“We were able to get grants from NYSERDA and National Grid to pay for the major part of that investment. They’re up. They’re running. We’re going to be taking a class tomorrow as far as familiarizing ourselves with them. And they are, right now, open to the public. People do have to pay. They can pay with a credit card. It’s 50 cents per session and then 18 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh).”
How far you can drive on a kilowatt of power is beyond me at the moment, but Tighe said, “probably within the next five years, we’ll all know all about it.”
There’s even a QR code for EV (electric vehicle) charging stations, Tighe said, available to be read on cellphones that links users to a map showing them where charging stations are located.
As far as where the energy comes from that powers these chargers, Tighe said, “there are a number of new solar fields popping up around the village. I would think some of this electricity would be generated in some of those solar fields. Plus there are two huge ones up in Sandy Creek.”
And so, it’s locally-generated solar energy that’s going into these electric cars?
“I believe that’s the plan,” Tighe replied.
