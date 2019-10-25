MEXICO — A 44-year-old woman has died after the horse-drawn buggy she was traveling in was hit by a vehicle from behind last week.
Anna J. Miller was traveling Oct. 17 on Route 3 in the town of Mexico in a horse-drawn Amish buggy when a 2018 Ford Fusion, driven by William E. Twombly, 40, of Carthage, struck the carriage from behind.
Andy A. Miller, 44, was inside the buggy with Ms. Miller, and the crash ejected them both. Ms. Miller suffered a severe head injury and was transported to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse. On Tuesday, five days after the crash, Ms. Miller was still listed as in critical condition, according to state police. The next day, she died from injuries suffered in the crash, an update from state police said.
Mr. Miller suffered back injuries and was also transported to the Syracuse hospital. Mr. Twombly was transported as a precaution, and two horses were euthanized at the owner’s request.
As of Friday, the investigation of the crash is ongoing.
