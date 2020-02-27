The Central Square varsity girls basketball team recently raised $14,000 during their annual Coaches vs. Cancer fundraiser game Feb. 5 at Paul V. Moore High School, according to district athletic director James Drancsak.
The money was set to be donated to Redhawks girls varsity volleyball coach Julie Daniels, who started undergoing treatment for breast cancer last November.
The annual event has long been organized by Central Square girls basketball coach of 35 years, Kevin Brazell, and has helped several families in the area battling various forms of the disease. This year’s fundraiser featured a special appearance by SU women’s basketball star Tiana Mangakahia, who recently battled the illness and was declared free of breast cancer last November.
The Redhawks claimed a 45-29 victory over Cortland in the matchup and recently entered the Section 3 Class A girls basketball playoffs with a 14-6 overall record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.