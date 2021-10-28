Republican and independent candidate Ralph Stacy Jr. is running for re-election to the county legislature’s 25th District seat. He is facing Democratic, Conservative, independent candidate Frank Castiglia, Jr.
I am a 46 year old lifelong resident of Fulton who, along with my beautiful wife Melissa, chose to stay in Fulton and raise our 5 beautiful children ranging in age from 3 to 23 years old (Alyssa, Ralph III, Everett, Ariel, and Ella). My loving family is very involved in the community as well as I am, and have been a strong supporting force behind me. I have served a proud 17 2/3 years with the campus police office at Cayuga Community College, where I hold the rank of Lieutenant, protecting our future leaders as they pursue their education and ultimately their dreams. I hold a Masters Degree (MS) in Criminal Justice Administration from the University of Phoenix, a Bachelors Degree (BS) in Community and Human Services, and an Associates Degree (AAS) in Criminal Justice: Police Science. Before winning election to my first term on the County Legislature, I served for 8 years on the City of Fulton Planning Commission, serving as Vice Chair for 3 of those years, and I also served on the City of Fulton Comprehensive Plan Update Committee. As a freshman Legislator, I have helped to lead the county through a pandemic, dedicating many hours to ensuring my community was properly represented and tended to. I have an excellent working knowledge of government and procedure, and have shown the ability to stand up for the people when I feel a resolution or policy did not benefit them, including crossing the aisle at times to take that stand. I am a man that believes, and has shown, that all voices matter regardless of party or political philosophy. I originally ran for the office of County Legislator two years ago because I wanted to give the people proper representation, and try to improve our community. I maintain that philosophy to this day.
I will be appearing on both the Republican Line, and on the independent “Community Advocacy” line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.