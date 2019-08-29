OSWEGO - The Friends of the Oswego Public Library have announced the publication of the “Read Around Oswego” 2020 calendar. Calendars are $10 each and are on sale now at the river’s end bookstore, the Oswego Library’s main desk, the Richardson-Bates Historic House, and the Town of Oswego Historic Society museum. All proceeds from the calendar sales support programs sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
Each month of the calendar features local people and places. Those featured share recommendations about their favorite books.
The Friends of the Oswego Public Library is an organization of patrons committed to expanding and enriching the programs of the library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.