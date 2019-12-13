PARISH — Altmar-Parish-Williamstown sophomore point guard Jordan Ostrander added a ‘Willis Reed moment,’ to her blossoming girls varsity basketball career last Friday night.
Ostrander rolled her ankle pursuing a loose ball near the end of the first half of an Onondaga High School League Liberty National Division matchup against Solvay at APW High School, but returned to help the Rebels cut a 10-point halftime deficit down to three with five minutes left.
Solvay regrouped to capture the 39-28 victory over APW, but Ostrander provided another indication during the gutsy 15-point outing that she is poised to guide the rebuilding Rebels (0-4 overall) in her second varsity season.
“It was really high energy and I was having a good time because I thought I was going to be out but then when I came back out there, I felt really good,” said Ostrander, also a standout for the APW girls soccer and track and field teams. “Once I started making shots, I could tell my team was getting happy and we were all getting back into it.”
APW coach Al Wert, who is in the midst of his second season as head varsity coach after six years at the helm of the junior varsity team, likened the lift provided by Ostrander to that of New York Knicks legend Willis Reed during Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals.
Reed, who was expected to be sidelined with a torn thigh muscle, famously limped out of the Madison Square Garden tunnel and made his first two shots to launch the franchise to its first championship.
“That was just off of his energy from hitting one basket, so for me being a basketball junkie that’s what I thought, Jordan is being Willis Reed right in front of my eyes, and she definitely was,” Wert said. “She gave us that spark we needed going into the second half. … We know we need her to be successful so I know it picked up the team and we were happy to see her back.”
Ostrander entered the week averaging 14.8 points through APW’s first four games, including a season-high 28 in a competitive 47-46 setback at Pulaski to begin the year.
The 5-foot-6 point guard is aiming to follow up on a debut freshman campaign in which she garnered a second team All-OHSL Liberty National All-Star selection.
“I kind of have the same (expectations) as last year but I want to be able to do more off of dribbling, obviously scoring, but making plays for my team,” Ostrander said. “I think my role is like a playmaker and my coach depends on me to score a lot, make plays, and just see the whole floor really. I just want to help my team out and be a leader.”
Ostrander — the daughter of John and Tracey Ostrander and a member of the district’s Junior National Honor Society — scored five goals for the varsity girls soccer team this past fall and competed in the Section 3 state qualifiers for three separate events last spring. She finished third in the 800-meter run, seventh in the triple jump, and also competed with the team’s 400 relay team.
“I think (track) has helped me a lot in basketball because you’re going down and back the whole game, always on your toes and always moving, so I think it helps with endurance,” Ostrander said.
Wert added: “I know the track team and the soccer team depend on her a lot, and she’s playing a lot of minutes for us, so I know I can always count on her to be in shape and sometimes I might play her a little too much, but I know that she can handle it.”
Ostrander described basketball as her favorite sport and started playing for the Rebels youth program when she was in third grade. She attends several offseason camps and plays AAU for the Blue Wave.
She was selected as the Most Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year as a freshman last June at APW’s annual year-end sports banquet.
“I haven’t and maybe even this program hasn’t had too many players that put in the offseason work that she does through a love for the game,” Wert said. “We have a lot of three-sport athletes and she puts a lot of work and dedication into it more than any other player that I’ve coached.”
Ostrander is the centerpiece of a young core that hopes to eventually help the APW girls basketball program reach the Section 3 Class B playoffs for the first time since qualifying as the No. 14 seed (7-13 overall) in 2016.
Junior Elizabeth Roth and sophomore Alivia Turk are the next two leading scorers for the Rebels, followed by senior Anna Mullin.
“This is a young team,” Wert said. “We do have some good seniors but the core of this team is young and hungry, and they’re getting some good minutes. Between our experienced kids, they’re young, but the future is bright.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.