MEXICO — Alexa vonHoltz will compete in her third straight state swimming championships this weekend, but this year, the freshman standout will be joined by four teammates to cap off a record-setting season for the Mexico girls varsity swim team.
The Tigers will be represented by vonHoltz in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly, and she will also compete in the 200 free relay along with sophomores Carolyn Zedack and Riley Baxter, eighth-grader Evie Fontana, and senior alternate Sydney Lawton.
The group will be the first relay team to represent the program at the state meet and the largest contingent of Mexico swimmers to ever qualify. Two years ago, vonHoltz became the first girl in school history to advance to states, and she returned for a second straight solo trip last season.
The state championship meet will begin with preliminary rounds today at Ithaca College, and finals for each event are slated for Saturday.
“It shows the dedication that we have, that we want to get better and keep on continuously getting better and brining more and more people to states,” Zedack said. “I think it’s the hard work that we put in year-round, during the summer and the after-practice things that we do like yoga and weight room, that has all built up to this.”
The Tigers’ relay team qualified during their last opportunity at the Section 3 state qualifier on Nov. 10 at Nottingham High School.
On the opening day of the last-chance event, the relay team finished eight-tenths slower than the state cut-off time. The next day, Baxter, Fontana, and Zedack combined to trim the necessary time off their respective legs of the relay to post a qualifying time of one minute and 41.25 seconds, just under the 1:41.29 cut for state qualification.
“I looked up and I saw the clock and I was like: ‘Oh my God,’” said Fontana, who is in her first varsity season. “Carolyn was still in the water and we all hugged and then we were like: ‘Oh wait, we forgot Carolyn.’”
Baxter added: “I kind of expected at the beginning of the season that our relay team would make it, but with how close we were at sectionals, I wasn’t too sure if we were actually going to be able to, so getting the time was pretty exciting for us.”
vonHoltz had qualified for each of her individual events earlier in the season. She also posted state qualifying times in the 50 free and 100 free, but plans to focus her energy on the 200 IM, 100 fly, and 200 free relay. The freshman finished 44th in the 200 IM and 57th in the 100 fly last year, and placed 64th in the 100 fly during her state championship debut in 2017.
“I’m excited, this is my third year going so I’m hoping to be able to make it to the finals in my top two heats,” vonHoltz said. “That’s one of my goals this year and I would be amazed and beyond happy.”
Lawton will make the trip as an alternate for the relay team, but coach Shawn Parkhurst said that the four fastest girls during the past two weeks of training are most likely to take the pool at the state meet.
The lone senior of the group, the state meet will mark the exclamation point on a comeback season for Lawton. She missed large portions of each of the last two years due to mononucleosis, and at one point of her high school career, was held out of the pool for six months to aid recovery.
Lawton was moved up to varsity as a seventh-grader and posted a top-six individual finish to reach the podium at sectionals during her freshman year.
“I was pulled out of the pool and my times dropped a lot, so being able to get to this point with some of my best friends is very cool,” Lawton said. “I think it’s going to be really exciting, it’s something that most people don’t really get to experience.”
Lawton was one of three senior captains that helped guide the Tigers through a season that included third-place team finishes at the Onondaga High School League championships and the Section 3 Class B title meet. Mexico also finished with the fourth-highest team score at the Section 3 state qualifier.
“She’s a senior captain that really battled through a lot in her high school career where a lot of kids probably wouldn’t have come back or chose to quit when you came back from illness and are not even close to where you were,” Parkhurst said of Lawton’s senior campaign. “She continued to battle and worked really hard in the offseason to make it happen, and I think it paid off for her.”
Mexico established several new school records throughout the season. The 200 free relay team of vonHoltz, Baxter, Fontana, and Zedack set a new mark with their state-qualifying performance, and their second-place finish in that race marks the best ever for a Mexico relay team at a state-qualifying meet.
The 400 free relay team of vonHoltz, Baxter, Lawton and Zedack also eclipsed the previous record and missed the state cut time by two-tenths of a second.
Alexa vonHoltz reset her own school records in the 200 IM, 50 free, and 100 fly, and also claimed the program’s top times in the 100 free and 100 backstroke. She also surpassed the Section 3 Class B record in the 100 fly and 200 IM.
“I think that we’ve all seen things come together,” vonHoltz said. “We have all trained together year-round, we have more time to put things together before the varsity season, and we all know what we’re looking to do coming into the season and know what we’re capable of.”
Mexico also helped raise $3,700 to donate to the Oswego County Suicide Awareness group during a joint fundraiser with the volleyball team earlier this season, and the team’s combined grade-point average was around 95 to end the season, according to Parkhurst.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.