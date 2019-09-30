Recreational basketball league

CENTRAL SQUARE - Redhawk Community Basketball Inc. is again offering a recreational youth basketball league this season. Registration is open to all interested Central Square boys and girls from fourth to sixth grade. Weekday practices begin in November with games played Saturdays in December, January and February.
This season they are offering online registration at the website, wwww.redhawkbball.com using any major credit card. If people choose not to pay by credit card a registration form can be printed from the website and mailed in with a check to the appropriate address. Registration deadline is Nov. 1
They will not be mailing out registration forms.
Throughout the season visit www.redhawkbball.com for all league related information including draft times, schedules and any cancellations.
