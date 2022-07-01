PARISH — Todd Rector recently returned from the Special Olympics with gold and silver around his neck, state pins covering his hat, and a heart full of lasting memories.
The 23-year-old Parish resident and Mexico Central School District alum recently won two gold medals and a silver at the Special Olympics USA Games from June 6-10 in Orlando, Fla.
Rector took gold in the 500 freestyle and silver in the 200 free, while joining three other athletes from around the state on the gold medal-winning medley relay team.
“It was fun, I got to meet new people, stay at Disney,” said Rector, who has shined in competitive swim since middle school while enduring autism.
“It’s exciting because now that I’ve done this, if I get selected, I could go to worlds,” he added.
Rector was joined by his parents, Jay and Sarah, his sister, Tracy, along with his grandma and brother-in-law who all came to witness his breakthrough performance. He was competing in his first national meet.
The USA national team stayed at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort and Rector was able to spend ample free time with his medley relay teammates outside of the pool, visiting the Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, and other points around Disney and the surrounding area.
The foursome had met just once prior to arriving in Orlando, getting together for a practice session in May, but quickly came together to form a bond and eventually seize the gold.
Rector was informed by the CNY Special Olympics last August that he had qualified for the event and quickly confirmed that he would compete, then took part in monthly Zoom meetings with the state representatives to discuss training and preparation.
Rector will soon learn if the performance will propel him to the world championships next June in Berlin, Germany.
“We’re really excited for his accomplishments,” said Mexico varsity and Tiger Sharks club swim coach, Shawn Parkhurst. “It’s a big deal with the USA Games, and hopefully that can qualify him for world games next year.”
Rector and his teammates branched out and were active seeking out state pins from their various competitors. The Special Olympics hosted its largest national meet with more than 5,500 athletes competing across 19 different sports.
Each participant was gifted a bag of state pins intended to be traded with athletes from other states to encourage sportsmanship and generate positive interactions between the opposing teams.
Rector started placing the pins he received on his hat and had it nearly full by the time he left.
“There were other teams there, and we were trading pins, that was fun,” Rector said.
“I always kept two New York ones loose on me just in case someone was like: ‘Hey, I don’t have you, let’s trade.’ … It gives you something to do and talk to people, meet new friends,” he added.
Rector was surprised with a congratulatory walk-through parade at Mexico High School soon after he returned home with the gold.
His mom, Sarah, said that there would be a greeting but didn’t hint as to when. She said they were going to meet his grandfather for ice cream and took a detour into the school parking lot where about 50 people were waiting to show their appreciation for his achievements.
Parkhurst halted Tiger Sharks practice and pulled swimmers out of the pool to join the celebration with other community members, friends, family members, and one of his teammates on the state Special Olympics squad.
Mexico assistant coach, David von Holtz, created a large sign that read: ‘Congratulations Todd Rector,’ with the Mexico school logo, his events and the corresponding medal won for each.
Others created their own paper signs, and some brought noisemakers such as an air horn that went off when the Rectors arrived.
“We had some teachers, family friends that came out, and he got out and gave everyone a high-five and they got to feel the medals,” Sarah Rector said. “He really enjoyed it, and I might have cried a little.”
Rector tried soccer, baseball, and wrestling before opting to concentrate on his swimming in middle school.
Around that time, he joined the Tiger Sharks club program while working with the CNY Special Olympics and improved immensely, learning to dive off the blocks and developing into a consistent distance swimmer.
He swam for the Mexico varsity squad and in his senior season, Rector produced a top-six podium finish in the 500 free and 200 free at the Section 3 Class B championships. He posted a sectional qualifying time his first attempt racing the 500 free in practice.
Rector later attended Alfred State College and secured a degree in heating, ventilation and air conditioning. He now works full-time for Century Heating and Cooling in Syracuse, and he started training with the Tiger Sharks again after returning to the area from college.
Rector has maintained his ritual of sharing a daily joke with Parkhurst and his teammates at the beginning of each training session while working toward his next mission in the sport.
“To be able to have that commitment still is huge and I’m glad it all paid off for him,” Parkhurst said.
“He focuses on his goals,” he added. “As soon as he got back, he started talking about world (championships), so his vision is always ahead.”
