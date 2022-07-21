Recyclable collection bins removed

OSWEGO - Oswego County Salvation Army Corps officer Major Heather Odom, recently informed the Advisory Board that the collection bins formerly in front of the Center for Worship and Service at 73 W. Second St. in Oswego have been removed. The action was taken by the Army’s Alcohol Rehabilitation Center management because too many people have been dumping useless trash and garbage in the bins to avoid tipping fees at the transfer stations. The Army must pay to get rid of the unusable materials. The area is monitored by closed circuit video and unlawful dumping will be prosecuted.
Recyclable materials may be taken to collection bins at the Salvation Army store on Route 481 in Fulton. The money earned from the sale of recycled items is used to support rehabilitation programs operated by the Salvation Army.
