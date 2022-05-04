Red Cross and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice: Giving blood or platelets is a simple act with a powerful impact

SYRACUSE - The American Red Cross, Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice and Suburban Propane have joined together to encourage communities to commit to a simple act with a powerful impact – giving blood or platelets for patients in need.
This spring, it’s critically important the Red Cross maintains a readily available blood supply for those who rely on transfusions for treatment. Since donated blood has a limited shelf life, supplies must be constantly replenished to ensure a sufficient inventory of blood products. With no substitution for blood and no way to manufacture it, volunteer donors are the only source of blood products for patients with sickle cell disease, car accident victims and parents experiencing difficult childbirths.
As a blood donor himself, Rice urges individuals to roll up a sleeve and take pride in the lifesaving impact they’re making. “Here’s your chance to make a difference,” said Rice. “You never know who you might be helping. It could be a friend or family member who needs blood – and that’s why it’s so important.”
As a thank-you, Suburban Propane is fueling a lifetime of road-tripping memories with a special opportunity for donors who answer the call to give power to patients. Those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma through May 19, will be automatically entered to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps eight. Plus, those who come to give will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice, all courtesy of Suburban Propane. Terms apply. Visit rcblood.org/camper.
“We are honored to join our longtime partners at the American Red Cross and football legend Jerry Rice to raise awareness about the need for blood this spring,” said Nandini Sankara, spokesperson, Suburban Propane. “This effort is a wonderful addition to our SuburbanCares initiative, aimed at giving back to our local communities throughout the nation, and we are delighted to sponsor the camper giveaway in hopes of motivating even more people to donate blood and give the gift of life.”
A simple act can lead to lifesaving care. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, platelets or plasma, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities
Central Square
May 13, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Central Square Baptist Church, 701 N. Main St., Central Square.
May 16, 1-6 p.m., Divine Mercy Parish, 592 S. Main St., Central Square.
May 12, noon-5 p.m., Hannibal Fire Department, 155 Oswego St., Hannibal.
May 11, 12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m., Mexico First United Methodist Church, 4372 Church St., Mexico.
May 6, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., McCrobie Building, 41 Lake St., Oswego.
May 18, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Oswego Elks Lodge 271, 132 W. Fifth St., Oswego.
May 6, 1-6 p.m., Sandy Pond Sportsman Association, 3201 County Route 15, Pulaski.
May 9, 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., Sandy Creek United Methodist Church, 2031 Harwood Dr., Sandy Creek.
