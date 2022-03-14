Red Cross honors community heroes during annual Red Cross Month celebration in March

ALBANY - When help can’t wait during emergencies, American Red Cross volunteers and blood donors step up to ensure people in need receive relief and care.
In March, the Eastern New York Region is honoring the people who make its mission possible every day during its annual Red Cross Month celebration — a national tradition started nearly 80 years ago when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first national Red Cross Month proclamation recognizing those who give back through the American Red Cross. Each U.S. president has issued a proclamation ever since.
“When emergencies strike, our community rallies together to help families and individuals when it matters most,” said Kevin Coffey, Regional CEO, Eastern New York Region. “We honor this dedication during our Red Cross Month celebration, and we invite everyone to turn their compassion into action by donating, volunteering, giving blood or taking a lifesaving skills course.”
Join Red Cross Month by visiting redcross.org to make a financial donation, give blood, become a volunteer or take a class in lifesaving skills, such as first aid and CPR. On March 23, people can also join the annual Red Cross Giving Day campaign by donating at redcross.org/givingday to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance for people affected by disasters big and small.
In the past few weeks, volunteers from the Eastern New York Region have worked alongside community partners to help operate warming centers and shelters in communities impacted by winter storms and flooding, provided immediate emergency assistance to dozens of families displaced by home fires, trained residents in emergency preparedness, installed free smoke alarms and educated families on home fire safety, and collected hundreds of units of blood from volunteer donors.
The Red Cross blood supply remains incredibly vulnerable — especially as doctors begin to resume elective surgeries previously delayed by omicron. It’s critical that individuals schedule a blood or platelet donation immediately to help ensure patients get the care they need as soon as possible. To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
As a thank-you, all those who come to give until March 31 will receive a $10 e-gift card, thanks to Fanatics. Plus, those who come to donate in March will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2022 MLB® All-Star Game® in Los Angeles, Calif. *Terms apply. Visit rcblood.org/team for details.
