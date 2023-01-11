Red Cross, Peyton Manning huddle up for a lifesaving play this January

SYRACUSE - This January, the American Red Cross and Pro Football Hall of Famer and blood donor Peyton Manning are asking people to score big for patients in need – while getting a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona – by giving blood or platelets.
The start of the new year marks National Blood Donor Month – a time to celebrate those who roll up a sleeve to keep blood products stocked for hospitals providing critical care. As the busy holiday season winds down and the threat of severe winter weather and seasonal illness cases continue to rise, January can be a tough time for donors to make and keep appointments.
Step off the sidelines and resolve to donate blood or platelets. To book a time to give, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS. In partnership with the National Football League (NFL), those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma through Jan. 31, will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona*, including access to day-of, instadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three night hotel accommodations (Feb. 10-13, 2023), plus a $500 gift card for expenses. *Terms apply. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl for details.
To lead the offense against a potential winter blood shortage, Manning invites the public to join him in helping save lives. “If everyone does their part and we collectively commit to donating blood, we can stack up more wins for hospital patients who are counting on us. A single individual is certainly impactful, but a whole team of people coming together to donate has an even greater effect.”
Jan. 13, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Central Square Baptist Church, 701 N. Main St., Central Square.
Jan. 17, 1-6 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 914 Utica St., Fulton.
Jan. 18, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Oswego Elks Lodge 271, 132 W. Fifth St., Oswego
Jan. 24, noon-5 p.m., United Baptist Church Scriba, 5111 NY 104, Oswego.
Jan. 24, noon-5 p.m., Parish Volunteer Fire Company Incorporated, 16 Union St., Parish.
Jan. 24, 12:30-5:30 p.m., Pulaski Wesleyan Church, 4591 US Route 11, Pulaski.
Jan. 25, 1:30-6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 915, 3301 Fulton Avenue, Central Square.
Jan. 25, 1-6 p.m., Bethel Community Fellowship, 240 NY Route 49, Cleveland.
Jan. 27, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., State University of New York Oswego, 142 Campus Center Drive, Campus Center, Oswego.
Jan. 27, noon-5 p.m., Enterprise Fire Company -1, 457 Main St., Phoenix.
